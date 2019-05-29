English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pet Dog Mauls 4-year-old to Death in Gwalior: Police
The family members spotted the child after a while and rushed her to a hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.
Image for representation. (Image: PTI)
Gwalior: A four-year-old was mauled to death by a pet dog in the Murar area of Gwalior, police said on Wednesday.
According to the police, Om Prakash Jatav's daughter Roshni was playing outside her house in Hathikhana in the Murar area on Tuesday evening, when she was attacked by a neighbour's pet dog.
"Based on the family's complaint, we have registered a case against the dog's owner Hiralal," said Sub-Inspector Surendra Singh Bhadoria at the Murar police station.
