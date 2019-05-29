Pet Dog Mauls 4-year-old to Death in Gwalior: Police

A four-year-old was mauled to death by a pet dog in the Murar area of Gwalior, police said on Wednesday.According to the police, Om Prakash Jatav's daughter Roshni was playing outside her house in Hathikhana in the Murar area on Tuesday evening, when she was attacked by a neighbour's pet dog.The family members spotted the child after a while and rushed her to a hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead."Based on the family's complaint, we have registered a case against the dog's owner Hiralal," said Sub-Inspector Surendra Singh Bhadoria at the Murar police station. ​