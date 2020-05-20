Pet Dogs Also Find a Spot at 2 Quarantine Centres in Madhya Pradesh

Along with suspected patients of coronavirus, two dogs have also been quarantined at facilities in Bhopal and Tikamgarh districts of Madhya Pradesh.

In the Tikamgarh instance, the dog had to be taken to the quarantine centre along with 16 members and contacts of a family as they feared the pet would die alone at home. Meanwhile, the family in Bhopal quarantine centre agreed to shift to the facility only if their pet was allowed as well.

Two sisters from Tikamgarh, studying in Indore, had returned home on May 13 with two other girls. After taking their samples, authorities asked them to remain in home quarantine and their samples tested positive on Friday. The next day, the sisters were hospitalised and authorities reached their home to take their family members to the quarantine centre as well.

Since none of the neighbours agreed to keep the dog fearing the infection, the family requested the officers to allow them to take the pet. While senior officers initially rejected the demand, they later agreed. Those quarantined included the driver, the sisters’ friends, the house help, a milkman and others.

Meanwhile, at Bhopal's Mahaveer Medical College, which has been turned into a quarantine centre, the administration allowed the dog after the local family from Jahangirabad made the specific demand.

However, the dog on Tuesday night ate food packets meant for others, forcing them to request SDM Manoj Verma to bring in 10 additional packets.

After the officer asked for the reason, the inmates narrated their ordeal involving the dog, with some also fearing they may be bitten.