Pet Dogs in Noida to be Registered, Get ID Cards and be Geo-tagged
Image credit: AFP (Representational)
Noida: Beginning April, city residents will have to get their pet dogs registered with the Noida Authority and pay an annual fee of Rs 500 for the canines, failing which they may face a penalty, officials said on Friday.
The pet dogs will also have to wear an identity card and will be geo-tagged, the authority said as it approved a new 'Pet Dogs' policy.
The decision was taken by the Noida Authority during its 198th board meeting here in which senior officials discussed several complaints of dog bites and their excreta being found at parks and other places in the city.
"In view of the complaints, a new Pet Dogs guidelines have been proposed. It will begin from April this year. According to the guidelines, everybody will have to get their pet dogs registered and pay a Rs 500 annual registration fee in the month of April every year," the authority said in a statement.
"After registration, every pet dog will be issued a bar-coded identity card and will be geo-tagged and it would be mandatory for dogs to wear it. Those who do not get their pet dogs registered will face a financial penalty. Penalty will also be imposed on the owners if they unleash their pet dogs in public spaces or the pets are found defecating in the open," it said.
