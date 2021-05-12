india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#WTC2021#Sanjeevani
News18» News»India»Pet Turtle Dies After Falling from Thane High-rise, Owner Booked
1-MIN READ

Pet Turtle Dies After Falling from Thane High-rise, Owner Booked

Image Credits: Reuters/Representational

Image Credits: Reuters/Representational

The turtle fell from the man's flat, located on the 20th floor of the building in Majiwada area, on May 1, he said.

Police on Wednesday registered a case against a man after his pet turtle fell to death from his residence in a high-rise in Maharashtra's Thane city, an official said. The turtle fell from the man's flat, located on the 20th floor of the building in Majiwada area, on May 1, he said.

The case against its owner, Pratik Uttam Chore, was registered at Kapurbawdi police station based on complaint lodged by two NGOs, the official said. The offence was registered under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

It was a red-eared slider turtle, police said, adding that investigation into the case was on and no arrest has been made so far.

.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:May 12, 2021, 20:22 IST