PETA Announces Rs 50,000 Reward to Identify Accused Who ‘Burnt’ Nine Puppies in MP's Mandsaur

People of Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for anyone who provides information of those responsible for charring nine puppies to death in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur.

The incident was reported on Friday and a case against an unknown person was lodged on Sunday. There are no leads about the perpetrators as of now, the police said.

After an FIR was filed in the matter, PETA India has offered a reward of up to Rs 50,000 to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the brutal killing, a communique from PETA India said.

Anyone with information about the culprits is urged to contact PETA India’s animal emergency helpline on +91 9820122602 or e-mail Info@petaindia.org, it added. The informer’s identity will be kept confidential upon request, said the animals’ watchdog.

Mandsaur Superintendent of Police Siddharth Chaudhary had claimed that the incident took place on vacant land where people burn grass bushes to shoo away snakes and wild animals. The incident could have happened due to the same reason, said the senior officer.

The complainant had claimed that nine puppies were charred to death in a fire and the police had lodged a case under section 429 of the Indian Penal Code.