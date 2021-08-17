PETA Urges People to Adopt Street Dogs in Bengal's Durgapur

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India has, in a unique initiative, put up billboards in Durgapur city of West Bengal’s West Burdwan district, urging people to adopt Indian dogs. The animal rights organisation placed these billboards on the eve of Independence Day to encourage people to adopt Indian dogs from streets or an animal shelter instead of buying foreign breeds from breeders and pet stores.

Animal lovers of Durgapur were overwhelmed seeing these posters and pledged to adopt street dogs to alleviate their misery. PETA India had put Independence Day-themed billboards in many cities of Indian encouraging people to adopt a lovable Indian dog from the streets or an animal shelter, rather than adding to the homeless-animal crisis by patronising breeders and pet shops that sell foreign pedigrees.

Adopt Indian dogs instead of buying foreign pedigrees from breeders and pet stores. Spot PETA India’s Independence Day themed billboards in cities encouraging people to #AdoptDontShophttps://t.co/DfgeFW2TUg — PETA India (@PetaIndia) August 14, 2021

Animal lovers of Durgapur city want to put up such posters all over the industrial area. At the same time, they appealed to the city dwellers to provide food and shelter to stray dogs.

“People have become much more aware than before. Now, many people don’t buy expensive dogs and adopt street dogs. As a result, the misfortune of the dogs has decreased a little. Putting such posters is encouraging people to help street dogs,” Vashu, an animal lover in the city, said.

Tarashankar Nag, an animal lover and member of a voluntary organization that works for animal welfare said, “People should help innocent animals like street dogs. In this difficult time, just as people are standing by people, they should also stand by those animals and the world will be beautiful.”

“We tried to raise awareness towards street dogs in different parts of the city by distributing leaflets. It is good to see big billboards put by PETA to help street dogs,” he added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here