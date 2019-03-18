English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Peter Mukerjea Suffers Mild Heart Attack, CBI Allows Him Treatment in Private Hospital
Peter Mukerjea, who was lodged in the Arthur Road Jail in Central Mumbai, had been complaining of chest pain for the last few days.
File photo of Peter Mukerjea. (PTI photo)
Loading...
Mumbai: A special CBI court on Monday allowed Peter Mukerjea, one of the accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, to undergo treatment at a private hospital of his choice in Mumbai. The decision came after Mukerjea suffered a mild heart attack and four blockages in his arteries, including one with 100 percent blockage.
Mukerjea, who was lodged in the Arthur Road Jail in Central Mumbai, had been complaining of chest pain for the last few days. An ECG was carried out in the jail, following which he was admitted to state-run J J Hospital on March 16.
Mukerjea then sought permission from the court to be admitted in a private hospital for further treatment. On Monday, after hearing CBI prosecutor, Mukerjea’s lawyer and the J J Hospital doctor, the court passed the order and allowed Mukerjea to be shifted to a private hospital.
The doctor informed the court that an angiography was carried out on Monday. It showed that Mukerjea suffered a mild heart attack and had blockages in all three main arteries, including 100 percent blockage in one artery.
The hospital has advised either a bypass surgery or stenting through angioplasty for Mukerjea. The court, while permitting Mukerjea’s application, said the cost of treatment in the private hospital has to be borne by him and the treatment will be done under police escort.
The CBI told a special court here earlier this month that Mukerjea is the "silent killer" of Sheena Bora, the daughter of his wife and former media executive Indrani Mukerjea from a previous relationship.
The April 2012 murder of Sheena Bora, 24, came to light in August 2015 when Indrani Mukerjea's driver Shyamvar Rai spilled the beans after being arrested in another case.
Indrani Mukerjea, her former husband Sanjeev Khanna, Rai and Peter Mukerjea were subsequently arrested in the case. Rai later became an approver and was pardoned.
The CBI has claimed a financial dispute led to the killing of Sheena Bora.
Mukerjea, who was lodged in the Arthur Road Jail in Central Mumbai, had been complaining of chest pain for the last few days. An ECG was carried out in the jail, following which he was admitted to state-run J J Hospital on March 16.
Mukerjea then sought permission from the court to be admitted in a private hospital for further treatment. On Monday, after hearing CBI prosecutor, Mukerjea’s lawyer and the J J Hospital doctor, the court passed the order and allowed Mukerjea to be shifted to a private hospital.
The doctor informed the court that an angiography was carried out on Monday. It showed that Mukerjea suffered a mild heart attack and had blockages in all three main arteries, including 100 percent blockage in one artery.
The hospital has advised either a bypass surgery or stenting through angioplasty for Mukerjea. The court, while permitting Mukerjea’s application, said the cost of treatment in the private hospital has to be borne by him and the treatment will be done under police escort.
The CBI told a special court here earlier this month that Mukerjea is the "silent killer" of Sheena Bora, the daughter of his wife and former media executive Indrani Mukerjea from a previous relationship.
The April 2012 murder of Sheena Bora, 24, came to light in August 2015 when Indrani Mukerjea's driver Shyamvar Rai spilled the beans after being arrested in another case.
Indrani Mukerjea, her former husband Sanjeev Khanna, Rai and Peter Mukerjea were subsequently arrested in the case. Rai later became an approver and was pardoned.
The CBI has claimed a financial dispute led to the killing of Sheena Bora.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
-
Tuesday 12 March , 2019
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
Thursday 14 March , 2019 6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
Tuesday 12 March , 2019 Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Monday 11 March , 2019 Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
Live TV
Recommended For You
- REEL Movie Awards 2019: That a Film Like Mulk Got Made is a Big Achievement, Says Manoj Pahwa
- Prajnesh Gunneswaran Rises to Career-high 84 Post Indian Wells Run
- 'Do You Even Lift Bro?' This Muscular Monkey is the Newest Internet Sensation
- Skoda Octavia Corporate Edition Launched in India for Rs 15.49 Lakh
- Redmi Go ‘Cheapest’ Xiaomi Phone to Launch Tomorrow in India: Expected Price, Specifications And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results