Peter Mukerjea Suffers Mild Heart Attack, CBI Allows Him Treatment in Private Hospital

A special CBI court on Monday allowed Peter Mukerjea, one of the accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, to undergo treatment at a private hospital of his choice in Mumbai. The decision came after Mukerjea suffered a mild heart attack and four blockages in his arteries, including one with 100 percent blockage.Mukerjea, who was lodged in the Arthur Road Jail in Central Mumbai, had been complaining of chest pain for the last few days. An ECG was carried out in the jail, following which he was admitted to state-run J J Hospital on March 16.Mukerjea then sought permission from the court to be admitted in a private hospital for further treatment. On Monday, after hearing CBI prosecutor, Mukerjea’s lawyer and the J J Hospital doctor, the court passed the order and allowed Mukerjea to be shifted to a private hospital.The doctor informed the court that an angiography was carried out on Monday. It showed that Mukerjea suffered a mild heart attack and had blockages in all three main arteries, including 100 percent blockage in one artery.The hospital has advised either a bypass surgery or stenting through angioplasty for Mukerjea. The court, while permitting Mukerjea’s application, said the cost of treatment in the private hospital has to be borne by him and the treatment will be done under police escort.The CBI told a special court here earlier this month that Mukerjea is the "silent killer" of Sheena Bora, the daughter of his wife and former media executive Indrani Mukerjea from a previous relationship.The April 2012 murder of Sheena Bora, 24, came to light in August 2015 when Indrani Mukerjea's driver Shyamvar Rai spilled the beans after being arrested in another case.Indrani Mukerjea, her former husband Sanjeev Khanna, Rai and Peter Mukerjea were subsequently arrested in the case. Rai later became an approver and was pardoned.The CBI has claimed a financial dispute led to the killing of Sheena Bora.