Peter Mukerjea’s Bail Plea on Health Grounds Rejected by Mumbai Court
Peter Mukerjea’s lawyer Shrikant Shivde had told the court that putting him in jail immediately after the surgery is akin to death.
File photo of Peter Mukerjea. (PTI photo)
Mumbai: A special CBI court in Mumbai rejected the bail plea of Peter Mukerjea, former media executive and an accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, on Sunday. Mukerjea who had undergone bypass surgery last week in a private hospital in the city, had sought bail on medical grounds.
Mukerjea’s lawyer had argued that he needs to be granted bail for atleast six months so that he recovers well. His lawyer Shrikant Shivde had told the court that putting him in jail immediately after the surgery is akin to death and that if anything goes wrong, it will be like giving him a death sentence without a trial. He had also pointed out that the condition of the jail where he is lodged is unhygienic which will make him prone to infections.
The court while rejecting the bail, referred to the UK court proceedings against Vijay Mallya and said, “This is the same separate cell presented by the Indian government to a UK court in the case of a fugitive accused.” The court was referring to Mallya’s concern about deplorable conditions in Indian jails after which the CBI filed a video of the cell where he will be lodged which had satisfied the UK magistrate court.
Mukerjea was hospitalised in state-run J J Hospital on March 16 after he complained of chest pain in prison. Hospital authorities revealed that he had undergone a mild heart attack and had four blockages in three main arteries and suggested angioplasty or bypass surgery at the earliest.
Upon request, Mukerjea was allowed by the court to undergo treatment in a private hospital of his choice where he recently underwent bypass surgery. Before the surgery, he had applied for provisional bail saying he needs post-operative care in a stress-free environment.
The CBI counsel had opposed the plea and informed the court that the accused will be taken care of well in the prison.
