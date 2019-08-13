Petition by News Editor Seeking Removal of Restrictions on Media in J&K Mentioned Before SC For Urgent Listing
The bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra told petitioner Anuradha Bhasin to hand over the memo to the registrar for the urgent listing of her plea seeking the removal of the restrictions on media that have been in place since the scrapping of Article 370.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked Anuradha Bhasin, Editor of Kashmir Times, to hand over a memo to the apex court registrar for urgent listing of her plea seeking the removal of restrictions on the media in Jammu and Kashmir after scrapping of provisions of Article 370.
A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra told advocate Vrinda Grover, appearing for Bhasin, "you hand over the memo to the registrar and he will look into it".
Grover told the bench that Bhasin is an editor of a leading daily in Kashmir and there has been a complete lockdown in the Valley due to which journalists are unable to work.
To this, the bench said, "We will see".
