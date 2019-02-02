English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Petition Filed in SC Against Interim Budget
A vote-on-account is an approval taken in an election year for a limited period for government spending; a full-fledged budget is presented later by the newly elected government.
Finance Minister Piyush Goyal with MoS Finance minister Shiv Pratap Shukla arrives in the Parliament to present the interim Budget 2019-20, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Within hours of the interim Budget being presented in Parliament Friday, a petition was filed in the Supreme Court seeking that it be quash on the alleged ground that there is no Constitutional provision for an interim Budget.
The petition, filed by advocate Manohar Lal Sharma, submitted that under the Constitution, there is only provision for presenting a full annual Budget and vote-on-account.
The interim Budget was presented in the Lok Sabha by Finance Minister Piyush Goyal proposing an array of incentives for both middle class and farmers.
The 2019 Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to take place within a few months.
In December last year, the top court had imposed a cost of Rs 50,000 on Sharma for filing a public interest litigation against the then Finance Minister Arun Jaitley over an issue related to the Reserve Bank of India's capital reserve.
Edited by: Aditya Sharma
