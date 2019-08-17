Petition Filed in Supreme Court Against 'Unconstitutional' Scrapping of Article 370

New Delhi: A group of retired military officers and bureaucrats have filed a petition in the Supreme Court, challenging the Presidential Orders by which Article 370 of the Constitution was abrogated.

The five petitioners include former Air Vice Marshal Kapil Kak and Retired Major General Ashok Mehta.

Parliament had recently approved a resolution scrapping special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution and also passed The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Bill to split the state into two Union territories — Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

