Petition in Supreme Court for Free Testing of COVID-19 for All Citizens

The petition has questioned the March 17 advisory of the ICMR which capped Rs 4,500 for testing of COVID-19 in private hospitals or labs, including screening and confirmatory tests.

PTI

Updated:March 31, 2020, 7:30 PM IST
Petition in Supreme Court for Free Testing of COVID-19 for All Citizens
Representative image.

A petition was filed in the Supreme Court on Tuesday seeking a direction to the Centre and authorities concerned to provide free of cost testing facility for COVID-19 to all citizens in the country.

The plea has also sought a direction to the authorities for ramping up the testing facilities for COVID-19 at the earliest "given the escalating mortality and morbidity rate across the country".

The petition, filed by advocate Shashank Deo Sudhi, has questioned the March 17 advisory of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) which capped Rs 4,500 for testing of COVID-19 in private hospitals or labs, including screening and confirmatory tests.

"It is extremely difficult for the common citizen to get himself/herself tested in the government hospital/labs and being no alternative in the sight, the people are constrained to pay the capped amount to the private hospital/labs for protecting their lives," it said.

The plea said the impending danger of coronavirus is extremely serious, given the deprived population of the country, and testing is the only way to contain the pandemic.

It alleged that authorities are "completely insensitive and indifferent" to the plight of common citizens who are already financially burdened on account of complete lockdown across the country.

"Further, the capping of the prices of the testing facility of COVID-19 in private hospitals/labs strikes at the Article 14 of the Constitution of India as being arbitrary and unreasonable," it said and urged that the March 17 advisory be declared arbitrary.

It also sought a direction for ensuring that all tests relating to COVID-19 are conducted under National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) or ICMR-accredited pathological labs.

It said that ICMR should be directed to hold regular news briefings through national TV channels about the current situation on coronavirus and precautions to be taken by the citizens.

The plea also said that authorities must ensure that there are adequate numbers of testing kits and testing centre for COVID-19 across the country.

