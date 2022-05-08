Petitioner Decides to Withdraw Varanasi Gyanvapi Mosque-Shringar Gauri Temple Case

The Gyanvapi Masjid and Shringar Gauri Mandir case has taken a new turn as Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh announced on Sunday that it will withdraw the petition filed in the court for regular Darshan of the temple located in the famous mosque complex of Varanasi.

Sanatan Sangh chief Jitendra Singh Bisen told News18 that Rakhi Singh, his niece and one of the give women who filed the petition in Varanasi district court, will withdraw the case. However, he did not give the reason behind the move.

The district court had ordered earlier to conduct videography and survey of the shrine on a petition, filed by Rakhi and others, seeking permission to perform daily puja and rituals at the temple. The petitioners had moved the court on April 18, 2021 seeking to restrain the opponents from damaging the idols.

On their plea, the court commissioner appointed had videographed and conducted a survey of some areas outside the Gyanvapi mosque on Friday. Later, the other side had filed a petition to replace the commissioner appointed by the court, which was heard by Varanasi Civil Judge (Senior Division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar on Saturday morning.

The counsel for the mosque management committee (Anjuman Intezamiya Masajid), Abhay Nath Yadav said the court had not given any order to do the videography inside the mosque but to do it till the ‘chabutra’ (courtyard) outside the barricading. Yadav said, “The videography and survey started at around 4.00 pm on May 6 and the videography was done till the ‘chabutra’ on the western side of the mosque. “After that, when the commissioner made an effort to go inside the mosque by getting its entrance door opened, I opposed it, pointing out that the court has not given any such order under which videography can be done inside the mosque," he said.

“The court-appointed commissioner claimed he has the orders to open the locks and get videography done. But, the truth is that there is no such order like this, hence I raised questions on the impartiality of the court commissioner," Yadav said.

Litigant friends of the Hindu side Vijay Shankar Rastogi said, “The court while hearing the plea seeking to change the court commissioner, has reserved its order." “The court-appointed commissioner is discharging his responsibility with honesty. An application was moved on behalf of the Anjuman Intezamiya Masajid Committee to create hurdles for him, accusing him of colluding with petitioners," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.