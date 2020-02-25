Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
donald trump india visit
donald trump india visit
News18 » India
1-min read

Petitions Relating to Delhi Violence Reach SC & HC, Hearing on Wednesday

The first plea was mentioned in the apex court on behalf of former CIC Wajahat Habibullah and others who sought direction to police to lodge FIRs on complaints regarding the ongoing violence over the CAA.

PTI

Updated:February 25, 2020, 8:36 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Petitions Relating to Delhi Violence Reach SC & HC, Hearing on Wednesday
Delhi has been witnessing fierce clashes between pro and anti-CAA protesters since Sunday.

New Delhi: The pleas relating to the northeast Delhi violence, which has claimed 11 lives, reached the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court on Tuesday and they will hear the matter on Wednesday.

The first plea was mentioned in the apex court on behalf of former chief information commissioner Wajahat Habibullah and others who sought direction to police to lodge FIRs on complaints regarding the ongoing violence over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

A bench, comprising Justices SK Kaul and KM Joseph, will hear the fresh application on Wednesday when it will also take up the pleas seeking removal of protestors from Shaheen Bagh, on which the court-appointed interlocutors have filed a report in sealed cover.

Shortly after the mentioning in the apex court, a similar plea filed by human rights activist Harsh Mander and activist Farah Naqvi was mentioned before the high court, which also agreed to hear it on Wednesday.

Mander and Naqvi have also sought registration of FIRs and arrest of persons involved in the ongoing violence north-east Delhi over CAA.

The petition before the high court specifically sought action against BJP leaders Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma and Kapil Mishra for allegedly making hate speeches and inciting violence.

The fresh application, filed in the apex court by Habibullah, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad and social activist Bahadur Abbas Naqvi, has also sought direction to the authorities to provide adequate security and ensure safety of women protestors at Shaheen Bagh and other places in the national capital.

They have already filed an intervention application in the top court in the pending plea seeking removal of protestors from Shaheen Bagh.

In their fresh application, they have alleged that on February 23, "Kapil Mishra, who is known for making speeches to instigate crowds with violence and vandalism, carried out a pro-CAA rally next to the Maujpur-Babarpur metro station which is 2km away from peaceful protests that were going on at Jaffrabad".

Clashes broke out between groups supporting and opposing the CAA in north-east Delhi's Jafrabad and Maujpur on Monday, with protesters torching houses, shops and vehicles, and hurling stones at each other.

Violence has also been reported in Chandbagh and Bhajanpura areas of the national capital. Delhi Police head constable, Ratan Lal, was among the 10 persons who have been killed in the violence.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram