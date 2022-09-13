'Pet'rified by 'Violent' Dogs? Reason Behind Rising Attacks Explained & Why Kerala Wants to Kill Strays

A string of recent incidents of dog bites have not only brought pet owners into the firing line but also drew the attention of the government and law enforcement agencies to the problem. Visuals of dogs attacking people in elevators and outdoor spaces, and reports of such attacks against strangers have pointed fingers at the serious concern which was earlier.

Spate of Attacks

Recently a dog owner in Lucknow was detained for questioning after his pet bit the private parts of a person. In the complaint submitted to the police, Sankalp Nigam, who was bitten by the dog, said he was returning from a ‘jaagran’ at around 10.30 pm when one Shankar Pandey’s dog bit him badly on his private parts.

“I started bleeding profusely and rushed to the nearby Lok Bandhu hospital to get first aid. I was later shifted to the KGMU for further treatment. The doctors there told me that my bladder tube had been damaged due to deep dog bite and would take a long time to heal,” the complainant said.

A second incident was reported from Ghaziabad, where a young boy was bitten by a pet dog in an elevator of a housing society in Raj Nagar Extension. The incident incited many emotions, among which is the insensitivity of the dog owner, who can be seen standing unresponsive to the child’s discomfort, after her dog bit the child in the elevator.

In a similar incident, a new video has come to the fore in Noida where a dog was seen attacking a young man inside an elevator. The incident took place at Noida’s Apex Society located in Sector 75 and the residents of the society revealed that the incident took place 15-20 days ago when a delivery boy from a nearby medical store was attacked by a pet dog inside the lift.

Pitbull Behind Several Attacks

In many of these instances of canine attacks in and around Delhi, attacks from Pitbull have been reported on a couple of occasions. Recently on September 3, a pitbull while taking a walk in a park in Ghaziabad escaped its owner and attacked a 10-year-old boy.

In another case of an attack against a six-year-old in Ghaziabad’s Loni and an attack against a woman in Gurgaon, pitbulls were found involved in both instances.

Similarly, a case from Lucknow had made headlines where the pitbull had mauled to death its 82-year-old owner in Lucknow.

Reports suggested that the reason behind pitbulls involved in most of these attacks is due to their aggressive nature. Pitbulls belong to a “bully breed” that was “originally bred for bull-and-bear-baiting, a form of ‘entertainment’ in which dogs are incited to attack a captive bull or bear”.

What makes pitbull dangerous?

Experts say that pitbulls are high-energy dogs, which require a different sort of caring treatment than other breeds.

“Most people with such dogs end up tying them. Pitbulls are high-energy dogs. But the ignorance of pet owners means they end up with bad behaviour issues. They need a certain amount of exercise, and when they don’t get this, they can become destructive or aggressive,” Aaron D’silva, a pet behaviourist told The Indian Express.

Dog tends to bite sometimes because there’s not enough socialising happening, he added.

Who is responsible?

In the recent dog attack cases, the pet owners have been detained and booked in Ghaziabad and Gurgaon. IPC Section 289 of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with negligent conduct with respect to animal were invoked against the owners and they could get punishment with imprisonment or a fine or both.

According to the guidelines of the Animal Welfare Board of India from 2015, pet owners cannot be debarred by RWAs or apartment owners’ associations from the use of lifts or elevators for dogs. It states that pet owners are required to leash their pets in all common areas.

It is also advisable to train the dog as per the breed requirement since the requirements of Pitbull are different from Labrador or Retriever.

The officials of the veterinary department of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi said that Delhi Municipal Corporation Act mandates the registration of pet dogs with the civic body. However, residents have remained reluctant to come forward to get their pets registered.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), rabies is endemic in India and accounts for 36 percent of the world’s rabies deaths. However, the true picture of the problem in the country is not fully known but it is estimated to cause 18,000-20,000 deaths every year, it stated.

What have Courts Said

The Supreme Court recently said that a balance has to be maintained between the safety of people and animal rights and suggested that people who feed stray dogs could be made responsible for vaccinating them and bearing costs if somebody is attacked by the animal.

The apex court said a rational solution must be found to address the stray dog issue and posted the matter for hearing on September 28 and asked the parties to file replies in the matter.

The apex court has been hearing a batch of petitions on issues relating to orders passed by various civic bodies on the culling of stray dogs which have become a menace, especially in Kerala and Mumbai. Some NGOs and individual petitioners have moved the apex court against the decisions of some high courts, including the Bombay High Court and Kerala High Court, to allow municipal authorities to deal with the stray dogs’ menace as per the rules.

Kerala to kill ‘dangerous’ stray dogs?

Kerala will seek the permission of the Supreme Court to kill stray dogs which are dangerous, local self-government minister MB Rajesh reportedly said. This comes as the Supreme Court sought the recommendation of Kerala as the stray dog attacks have been increasing in the past few weeks.

At least two cases of deaths from rabies despite taking anti-rabies and vaccine shots caused distress among people recently. Kerala has around 3 lakh street dogs and the state is deciding on long-term solutions for the stray dog menace.

