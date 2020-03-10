Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Petrol Bomb Hurled at Hindu Munnani Office in Coimbatore, Police Begins Investigation

Last week, tensions prevailed in the same district after a petrol bomb was hurdled at a mosque. This incident took place a day after a Hindu Munnai worker was attacked while he was returning home.

Poornima Murali | CNN-News18

Updated:March 10, 2020, 3:56 PM IST
Coimbatore: A petrol bomb was hurled at Hindu Munnani office in Coimbatore district on late night of Monday by some unidentified persons.

The incident came to fore on Tuesday morning when one of the members entered the office at around 10:30 am where the petrol bomb was hurled.

On the basis of complaint filed by the members of the Hindu fringe group, police are probing the case and also looking for CCTV footages installed in and around the area.

Last week, tensions prevailed in the same district after a petrol bomb was hurdled at a mosque. This incident took place a day after a Hindu Munnai worker was attacked while he was returning home.

On March 6, both Hindu Munnani and Muslim outfits had called for a bandh (shut down) in view of the attacks.

Kadeswara Subramanian, Hindu Munnai district secretary addressed the media last week and said that the attack on him was an “organised one to incite violence”. He also accused the DMK and the Congress for instigating Muslims to protest and “indulge in violence”. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu’s Towheed Jamaat issued a statement urging the state government to take steps to prevent such attacks on a particular community and claimed that some people who did not believe in peace were involved in hurling petrol bomb at a mosque.

The police have arrested two people in connection with the attack on the mosque — while one of them is a member of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), the other is a member of the BJP.

