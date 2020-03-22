Petrol Bombs Hurled at Near-Empty Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Protest Sites, No Injuries
An official at the Jamia Millia Islamia said the same man is suspected to have targeted both protest sites which were near empty because of the restrictions imposed in view of the coronavirus outbreak.
File photo of the iconic Shaheen Bagh protest site where women have been staging a sit-in for three months against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
New Delhi: An unidentified man allegedly opened fire and hurled a petrol bomb at the empty protest site outside the Jamia Millia Islamia on Sunday, according to officials and students of the university, hours after a similar incident was reported from the Shaheen Bagh protest site.
The Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC), comprising current and former students of the university, had temporarily suspended its sit-in protest against the new citizenship law on Saturday in view of the coronavirus outbreak.
In a statement, the JCC said a miscreant opened fire and hurled a petrol bomb at the protest site at Jamia Square, Gate No. 7 of the university.
The statement added that CCTV footage showed the miscreant in the get-up of a delivery boy with a helmet and three bags on his bike, due to which its number plate was not visible.
"Police have taken away the bullet, while pieces of a glass bottle are still there," it said.
According to a university official, the incident occurred around 9.30 am.
"The man came from the Okhla side, probably after committing a similar act at Shaheen Bagh. He hurled a bottle at the tent near Gate No. 7," he said.
The tent was empty since the students had suspended the protest.
As the tent did not catch fire, the man allegedly tried to set it ablaze using a lighter and fired a few rounds, the official said, adding, "We informed the police about the incident and handed over the CCTV footage to them."
He said after the incident, the miscreant fled towards Julena.
A similar incident occurred a few metres away at the Shaheen Bagh protest site, where an unidentified person hurled a petrol bomb. No one sustained injuries in the incident. A police team has found five-six petrol-filled bottles at the site.
