Petrol Cheaper In UP Than Delhi, Noida Pumps Doing Brisk Business

The price of petrol in NCR is cheaper than what is charged in Delhi.

First published: October 6, 2018, 7:15 AM IST | Updated: 17 hours ago
The price of petrol in NCR is cheaper than what is charged in Delhi. This is precisely why petrol pumps at the borders of the national capital have now begun to cater to customers who’d usually visit Delhi to get fuel at cheaper rates. We visited one such petrol pump to understand how residents of Delhi don’t mind queuing up to get their fuel tanks filled.
