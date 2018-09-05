Petrol-Diesel Price Surge Saddening, But Can’t Help, Clarifies MP’s Finance Minister

As petrol-diesel prices attained record levels following price hike on the tenth consecutive day in Madhya Pradesh, Finance minister Jayant Malaiya clarified that the public should not expect any relief in near future.Though, the minister termed the constant surge in fuel prices saddening.Explaining the reason behind persistent hike in fuel prices, Malaiya said the falling rupee has led to the surge in the prices. On being asked by the media whether the MP government was planning to slash VAT on the petrol-diesel, the senior minister responded in negative claiming any relief was not in sight in near future.The minister did mention that the issue of rising petrol-diesel prices could come up for discussions during the GST council meeting scheduled to take place in New Delhi on Sep 29.Petrol-diesel prices are on the boil since last few days, breaking previous records of price hike across the country.On Wednesday, the petrol price was revised to Rs 85.87 a litre, while the diesel price reached Rs 75.43 per litre.Earlier, the MP government had offered relief on petrol-diesel in October 2017 slashing VAT by 3% on petrol and by 5% in diesels amid similar endevours from other states.However in the election year when the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has opened his purse to woo voters, the cash-strapped state seems least likely to announce any waiver on fuel prices.A senior officer from Dept of Finance claimed that liquor and fuel are top revenue grosser for MP’s economy so a price cut is the last thing the customer could expect in Madhya Pradesh.Congress though has announced to slash petrol and diesel prices by Rs 3 and 5 once it comes to power in Madhya Pradesh.