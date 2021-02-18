Petrol, Diesel Prices Continue to Rise for 10th Consecutive Day; Check Rates Here

Petrol and diesel prices were on Thursday hiked for the tenth day in a row in the national capital even as India has urged global oil producers to ease production cuts.

While the rate of petrol was increased by 34 paise, that of diesel was raised by 32 paise, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers. The hike took the petrol price in Delhi to a record ₹89.88 per litre. Diesel rate climbed to ₹80.27 a litre.

Amid conflict over rising fuel prices, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said on Wednesday that the state will cut down the fuel prices by approximately Rs. 7 per litre.

"Both prices of petrol and diesel will be reduced by approximately ₹7. It is being done primarily to ensure that the consumers are not affected by the high prices in order to give some relief to them," said the Chief Minister while speaking to media persons.

Meanwhile, the price of normal petrol crossed ₹100 per litre in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district on Wednesday.

A report by Mint said the rise in crude prices will also put upward pressure on petrol and diesel prices across the country, which are already at all-time highs due to the recent rally in international crude prices as well as high central and state levies.

The relentless hike in fuel prices has been criticised by the Opposition, including the Congress party, that has demanded an immediate cut in taxes to ease the burden on the common man.

The price of liquefied petroleum gas domestic cylinder has also increased by ₹50 per unit this week in Delhi. The new price of ₹769 per 14.2 kilograms LPG cylinder was applicable in the national capital from Monday.