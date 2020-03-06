English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Petrol, Diesel to be Costlier by Re 1, Says FM Ajit Pawar in Maharashtra Budget
The VAT on petrol and diesel would be increased by Re 1 per litre to help the state exchequer garner and additional Rs 1,800 crore.
Image for representation. (Image: Reuters)
Mumbai: Petrol and diesel will be costlier by Re 1 per litre in Maharashtra, the state legislature was informed on Friday.
Finance Minister Ajit Pawar in his budget speech announced that VAT on petrol and diesel would be increased by Re 1 per litre.
This measure would help the state exchequer garner and additional Rs 1800 crore, the minister said.
