Petrol, Diesel to be Costlier by Re 1, Says FM Ajit Pawar in Maharashtra Budget

Mumbai: Petrol and diesel will be costlier by Re 1 per litre in Maharashtra, the state legislature was informed on Friday.

Finance Minister Ajit Pawar in his budget speech announced that VAT on petrol and diesel would be increased by Re 1 per litre.

This measure would help the state exchequer garner and additional Rs 1800 crore, the minister said.

