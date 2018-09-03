GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
election logo karnataka municipal elections 2018
All Urban Local Bodies
total89/105
BJP30
INC37
JDS17
OTH5
Municipal Corporation
total3/3
BJP1
INC1
JDS1
OTH
City Council
total22/29
BJP7
INC9
JDS5
OTH1
Town Council
total45/53
BJP15
INC18
JDS9
OTH3
Town Panchayat
total19/20
BJP7
INC9
JDS2
OTH1
Shimoga
Wards34/35
BJP20
INC7
JDS1
OTH6
Mysore
Wards46/65
BJP18
INC10
JDS13
OTH5
Tumkur
Wards35/35
BJP12
INC10
JDS10
OTH3
»
1-min read

Petrol Hits Rs 86.25 a Litre in Mumbai, the Highest Ever in Any Indian City

The price of petrol has increased to Rs 86.25 per litre in Mumbai, Rs 78.84 in Delhi, Rs 81.76 in Kolkata and Rs 81.92 in Chennai, according to the daily price notification issued by oil marketing companies.

News18.com

Updated:September 3, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Petrol Hits Rs 86.25 a Litre in Mumbai, the Highest Ever in Any Indian City
Representative image.
Loading...
Mumbai: Petrol and diesel prices hit an all-time high at Rs 86.25 and Rs 75.12 a litre respectively in Mumbai on Sunday, as oil marketing companies (OMCs) increased it for the eighth consecutive day.

The oil firms hiked petrol and diesel prices by 16 paise and 31 paise respectively. The selling price of petrol has been increased to ₹86.25 per litre in Mumbai, ₹78.84 in Delhi, ₹81.76 in Kolkata and ₹81.92 in Chennai, according to the daily price notification issued by the OMCs.

In the past five months, petrol and diesel prices have gone up by Rs 4.66 a litre and Rs 6.35 a litre. Petrol in Delhi was selling at Rs 78.52 per litre, nine paise higher than its previous record high of 78.43 on May 29 this year. In Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, petrol prices stood at Rs 81.44, Rs 85.93, Rs 81.58 per litre respectively.

The petrol prices on May 29 in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai were Rs 78.43, Rs 81.06, Rs 86.24 and Rs 81.43 respectively.

Only in Mumbai did this key transportation fuel remain below its previous high of Rs 86.24 on May 29. In Delhi, diesel was priced at Rs 70.21 per litre. In the other key metros of Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, the fuel was sold for Rs 73.06, Rs 74.54 and Rs 74.18 respectively.

The rise in petrol and diesel prices, that surpassed previous highs across metros on Sunday, gains significance as it is mostly used in vehicles for transportation of food and agricultural products, which could lead to higher inflation.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Leaking Roof, Dilapidated Buildings, Sorry State Of Schools In UP's Barabanki

Leaking Roof, Dilapidated Buildings, Sorry State Of Schools In UP's Barabanki

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...