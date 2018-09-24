English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Petrol Price Breaks Record Again, Crosses Rs 90-mark in Mumbai
Petrol price in Kolkata increased by 10 paise per litre from Rs 84.44 per litre on September 23 to Rs 84.54 per litre.
New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices in the country continued to rise on September 24, pushing the petrol price in Mumbai past the Rs 90 per litre mark.
Petrol and diesel prices in Mumbai stood at Rs 90.08 per litre and Rs 78.58 per litre, respectively. In Delhi, the petrol price touched Rs 82.72 per litre. Diesel price in the national capital stood at Rs 74.02 per litre, according to the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC). Petrol price in Kolkata increased by 10 paise per litre from Rs 84.44 per litre on September 23 to Rs 84.54 per litre.
In the past five months, petrol and diesel prices have gone up by Rs 4.66 a litre and Rs 6.35 a litre. Petrol in Delhi was selling at Rs 78.52 per litre, nine paise higher than its previous record high of 78.43 on May 29 this year. In Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, petrol prices stood at Rs 81.44, Rs 85.93, Rs 81.58 per litre respectively.
State-owned oil firms had in mid-June last year dumped the 15-year practice of revising rates on 1st and 16th of every month in favour of daily price revisions.
