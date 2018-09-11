English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Petrol Breaches Rs 90 in Maharashtra Day After Bharat Bandh, Govt Sticks to 'No Tax Cut' Stand
Continuing its upward swing, petrol price touched Rs 80.87 per litre in Delhi and Rs 88.26 per litre in Mumbai, while diesel was retailing at Rs 72.97 per litre and Rs 77 47 per litre in Delhi and Mumbai, respectively.
Congress workers shout slogans against rising fuel prices in Mumbai. (Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: Petrol price crossed the psychological Rs 90-mark in Maharashtra’s Parbhani on Monday, the costliest in any Indian city, a day after an Opposition-sponsored Bharat Bandh saw the government reiterate that it had no plans to cut excise duty on petroleum products.
Continuing its upward swing, petrol price touched Rs 80.87 per litre in Delhi and Rs 88.26 per litre in Mumbai, while diesel was retailing at Rs 72.97 per litre and Rs 77 47 per litre in Delhi and Mumbai, respectively.
Fuel rates have been on fire since mid-August, rising almost every day due to a drop in rupee value and rise in crude oil rates. Petrol price has risen by Rs 3.65 a litre and diesel by Rs 4.06 per litre — the biggest increase in rates witnessed in any month since the launch of daily price revision in mid-June last year.
Almost half of the fuel price is made up of taxes. The Centre levies a total of Rs 19.48 per litre of excise duty on petrol and Rs 15.33 per litre on diesel. On top of this, states levy Value Added Tax (VAT) — the lowest being in Andaman and Nicobar Islands where a 6 per cent sales tax is charged on both the fuel.
Mumbai has the highest VAT of 39.12 per cent on petrol, while Telangana levies the highest VAT of 26 per cent on diesel. Delhi charges a VAT of 27 per cent on petrol and 17.24 per cent on diesel.
The central government had raised excise duty on petrol by Rs 11.77 a litre and that on diesel by Rs 13.47 a litre in nine instalments between November 2014 and January 2016 to shore up finances as global oil prices fell, but then cut the tax just once in October last year by Rs 2 a litre.
This led to its excise collections from petro goods more than doubling in last four years — from Rs 99,184 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 2,29,019 crore in 2017-18. States saw their VAT revenue from petro goods rise from Rs 1,37,157 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 1,84,091 crore in 2017-18.
Quoting a top government official, a PTI report said four states which supported Monday’s Bharat Bandh collect high taxes themselves. Andhra Pradesh gets Rs 22.15 per litre on petrol and Rs 16.87 on diesel. Karnataka gets Rs 18.88 on petrol, Rs 12.23 on diesel, Kerala Rs 19.09 on petrol and Rs 14.51 on diesel and Punjab gets Rs 21.81 per litre in taxes on petrol and Rs 10.07 a litre on diesel.
Continuing its upward swing, petrol price touched Rs 80.87 per litre in Delhi and Rs 88.26 per litre in Mumbai, while diesel was retailing at Rs 72.97 per litre and Rs 77 47 per litre in Delhi and Mumbai, respectively.
Fuel rates have been on fire since mid-August, rising almost every day due to a drop in rupee value and rise in crude oil rates. Petrol price has risen by Rs 3.65 a litre and diesel by Rs 4.06 per litre — the biggest increase in rates witnessed in any month since the launch of daily price revision in mid-June last year.
Almost half of the fuel price is made up of taxes. The Centre levies a total of Rs 19.48 per litre of excise duty on petrol and Rs 15.33 per litre on diesel. On top of this, states levy Value Added Tax (VAT) — the lowest being in Andaman and Nicobar Islands where a 6 per cent sales tax is charged on both the fuel.
Mumbai has the highest VAT of 39.12 per cent on petrol, while Telangana levies the highest VAT of 26 per cent on diesel. Delhi charges a VAT of 27 per cent on petrol and 17.24 per cent on diesel.
The central government had raised excise duty on petrol by Rs 11.77 a litre and that on diesel by Rs 13.47 a litre in nine instalments between November 2014 and January 2016 to shore up finances as global oil prices fell, but then cut the tax just once in October last year by Rs 2 a litre.
This led to its excise collections from petro goods more than doubling in last four years — from Rs 99,184 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 2,29,019 crore in 2017-18. States saw their VAT revenue from petro goods rise from Rs 1,37,157 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 1,84,091 crore in 2017-18.
Quoting a top government official, a PTI report said four states which supported Monday’s Bharat Bandh collect high taxes themselves. Andhra Pradesh gets Rs 22.15 per litre on petrol and Rs 16.87 on diesel. Karnataka gets Rs 18.88 on petrol, Rs 12.23 on diesel, Kerala Rs 19.09 on petrol and Rs 14.51 on diesel and Punjab gets Rs 21.81 per litre in taxes on petrol and Rs 10.07 a litre on diesel.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
-
Monday 10 September , 2018
Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
Monday 10 September , 2018 Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
Thursday 06 September , 2018 SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Swara Bhasker Gives Befitting Reply to Troll for Tagging Her Father in Her Masturbation Scene from Veere Di Wedding
- Legendary Diego Maradona Seeks Rebirth at Mexican Second Division Club
- Shaheen Came to a Point of Considering Suicide at the Age of 13: Mahesh Bhatt
- Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Clocks 241 kmph Speed at Bonneville Salt Flats
- Leica C-Lux Review: A Premium Compact Camera That You Will Love For The Long Zoom
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...