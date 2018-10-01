English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Petrol Price Crosses Rs 91 Mark in Mumbai, Rates at an All-Time High
Fuel prices have been on the rise since August 16 after the rupee dipped to its lowest value against the US dollar.
New Delhi: Petrol and diesel set a new record on Monday with Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) raising rates petrol prices by 24 paise per litre and diesel prices by 32 paise per litre in Mumbai, with petrol now selling for Rs 91.08 per litre and diesel for Rs 79.72/Litre.
Petrol prices in the other key cities of Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai on Sunday were Rs 83.49, Rs 85.30 and Rs 86.80 per litre respectively — all new levels — higher than the respective previous high of Rs 83.40, Rs 85.21 and Rs 86.70 the previous day.
Fuel prices have been on the rise since August 16 after the rupee dipped to its lowest value against the US dollar. The domestic unit hit a record low of 70.32 in early trade that day.
State-owned oil firms had in mid-June last year dumped the 15-year practice of revising rates on 1st and 16th of every month in favour of daily price revisions.
