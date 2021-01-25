Petrol Price Inches Closer to Rs 100 in MP District, Dealers Say People Travelling to Maharashtra for Fuel

The soaring prices of petrol and diesel are squeezing the common man across the nation, but the people in Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh are shelling the most from their pockets for fuel.

On Monday, the Naxal-affected district recorded one of the highest prices of petrol anywhere in the country at Rs 95.66 per litre, while branded petrol sold at Rs 99.31 a litre. Prices in Rewa district of the state were just a touch higher at 95.78.

Diesel sold at Rs 85.77 per litre in this tribal dominated town on Monday. The region pays a higher price for fuel than the rest of the state because of an added transportation cost.

Prices of fuel in other parts of MP are also touching new highs. Petrol price had already hit a new high at Rs 93.58 a litre on Sunday and the rate remained unchanged on Monday. Diesel prices, which touched Rs 83.88 a litre on Sunday, dipped marginally to Rs 83.84 per litre in state capital Bhopal.

The Madhya Pradesh government levies 39 per cent VAT on petrol and diesel, and amid the soaring prices, demands have increased that the tax be reduced.

Ajay Singh, president of MP Petrol Pump Dealers’ Association, told News18 that the state government had hiked petrol prices by around Rs 5 in two instalments while the Centre has revised excise duty on several occasions. This has resulted in a Rs 13-14 per litre hike in petrol prices since the outbreak of Covid-19.

The association had also tweeted to Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan urging him to rollback additional charges levied on fuel during Covid-19 to make up for the state’s revenue shortfall during the lockdown.

The Shivraj government recently had removed the cess levied on fuel due to Covid-19 outbreak, but added it to the VAT already in existence, which resulted in no relief to people.

Besides offering a shock to buyers, costly fuel has also led to a tough time for petrol pump dealers, especially those in areas adjoining nearby states where the fuel is much cheaper.

“We live in vicinity of Maharashtra where the diesel is cheaper by around Rs four a litre so those buying fuel in bulk prefer going to Maharashtra,” Monu Khandelwal, district president of Petrol Pump Dealers’ Association of Balaghat told News18 over phone.

We are incurring losses due to costly fuel and nearby states are selling it at cheaper rates, said Khandelwal.

Congress leader Bhupendra Gupta, who has started a Facebook page to channelise public anger on costly fuel, said India sells petrol to neighbouring nations, and those countries sell the fuel at much lower rates. He said petrol in Nepal is sold at around Rs 60 a litre, in Sri Lanka at Rs 63 per litre and in Pakistan at Rs 49 a litre (in Indian currency).

“So what is our fault that we are forced to buy such costly fuel,” questioned Gupta. He claimed that oil companies have made Rs 68,000 cr profits in last five months but are crying over alleged losses.

BJP hit back on Congress party on allegations over fuel hike. BJP state secretary Rajnish Agrawal said the state government hasn’t levied anything on the fuel and prices are high due to existing taxation structure.

He lambasted Congress party for double standard on the issue saying when in opposition the grand old party cried foul over fuel price hike and promised Rs 5 and Rs 3 a litre price cut in petrol and diesel respectively in MP ahead of 2018 assembly polls but did not lower prices after it came to power.