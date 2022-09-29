PFI Ban Updates: Twitter Withholds Account of Outfit, Chairman OMA Salam; BJP Questions TMC's 'Silence'

PFI Ban Updates: The Twitter accounts of the Popular Front of India and its chairman, namely ‘PFIOfficial’ and ‘Oma Salam’, were shown to be withheld on Thursday after the Centre banned the outfit and its affiliates for a period of five years on Wednesday.

Besides PFI, the organisations which were also declared banned under the stringent anti-terror law UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) include Rehab India Foundation, Campus Front of India, All India Imams Council, National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation, National Women’s Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala.

Latest updates on the story:

• Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said there was enough evidence to prove that the Popular Front of India (PFI), banned by the Centre for five years, was sowing seeds of violence in society. Talking to reporters here, Fadnavis, who heads the Home department, said the main aim of the organisation, which he dubbed a “silent killer,” was to spread rumours, trigger violence and disturb the social fabric of the country. The central government on Wednesday banned PFI, alleged to be involved in several violent and terror incidents and having “links” with global terror groups like ISIS, along with its several associates for five years. “There is enough evidence with the government and probe agencies that the PFI was sowing seeds of violence. Spreading rumours, raising funds and triggering violence was their aim, Fadnavis said.

• Security was tightened in Coimbatore on Wednesday with the deployment of additional forces, following the ban imposed on PFI. Six Superintendents of Police are monitoring the security arrangements in sensitive areas here coming under six police station limits, police said. A total of 28 new check posts were set up in and around the city and vehicle checks have been intensified, particularly those coming from neighbouring states.

• The Goa police on Wednesday arrested 29 members of PFI in the state after the central government imposed a ban on the organisation, an official said. These members were produced in a court, which ordered their release on personal bonds, he said. The Centre has banned the PFI and several of its associates for five years under a stringent anti-terror law, accusing them of having “links” with global terror groups like ISIS. “After the ban on the PFI, a total of 29 members of the organisation were arrested during the day in the state, most of them from South Goa,” a senior police official said. “All of them were produced before the Sub Divisional Magistrate, who ordered that they be released on personal bonds,” he said. Two of the arrested PFI members were politically active in their respective areas in Vasco and Navelim, the official added.

• The Trinamool Congress on Wednesday refrained from commenting on the ban on PFI, prompting the opposition BJP to question its silence on “issues related to national security”. “We don’t want to comment on it. It is our official stand that we won’t comment on it,” senior TMC leader and MP Sougata Roy said. Reacting to TMC’s silence, the West Bengal BJP unit wondered why Bengal’s ruling party always preferred to maintain silence on issues related to national security.

The BJP government has a zero-tolerance policy on terrorism and national security issues. But what bothers us most is the silence of the West Bengal government when there have been activities of PFI in the state too. However, the TMC has a track record of maintaining silence on issues related to national security. For them, votes matter most,” BJP state spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said.

• Senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar on Wednesday hailed the Centre for imposing a ban on PFI and condemned those opposing the move, describing them as “anti-India”. He also lashed out at the opposition leaders seeking a ban on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as well, describing them as “mentally challenged”. “The imposition of ban on the PFI was the biggest need of the hour. The government has taken a very important step to protect the country, democracy and humanity. No words are enough to praise the government for this decision,” Kumar, a national executive member of the RSS, said.

