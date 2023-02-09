PFI Had a Programme to Make India Islamic State by 2047, Maharashtra ATS Charge Sheet Reveals

Nearly four months after the central government banned the Popular front of India (PFI), a charge sheet filed by Maharashtra’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) reveals that the outfit had intended to make India an Islamic country by the 100th anniversary of India’s Independence.

As part of the ATS procedure, a booklet was seized from accused Mazhar Mansoor Khan’s phone — ‘Draft booklet for regaining the glory of Islam in India by 2047’. And the book was titled – ‘India 2047, Towards Rule of Islam in India’.

The notes on the front page of the booklet also mentioned that it was an “internal document, and not meant for circulation”.

According to the charge sheet, the book speaks about the framework to make India an Islamic State when it completes 100 years of Independence.

It also mentions that Muslims living in Kashmir and Lakshadweep should be part of the plan because eight districts in these places have 70% Muslim population.

The booklet spoke about a four-stage programme, which would help PFI establish the Islamic State in India:

1. Using religious leaders to bring the community under one roof. Constantly hammering the community that atrocities are being committed against them in India.

2. To disrupt Hindu organisations such as Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), work on disintegrating the police and judiciary by seeking funds from Islamic countries, which would then be used by PFI cadre to create violence in the country.

3. They would further seek support of Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and nomadic tribes to get PFI cadre elected, and spread the idea that RSS is only popular with upper caste Hindus. They would use other communities to create distrust for RSS candidates.

4. To capture power using these candidates and get people from their cadre to be part of police and judiciary.

ATS has recorded statements of 27 witnesses and collected documents, electronic data and other vital pieces from seizures at locations belonging to five accused arrested by the agency. All five accused are currently in judicial custody.

The charge sheet also mentions that the investigating agency had a tip-off that those working with PFI were conspiring against the country and working to disrupt law and order.

In fact, the PFI members held secret meetings at Chembur, Dharavi, Kurla, Thane, Nerul, Panvel and Mumbra in Maharashtra.

As part of their meeting, discussions were held to include Muslim youth and convince them that their religion is in danger in order to mobilise them against others.

According to the charge sheet, the organisation had intended to replace the Indian Constitution with Shariat (Muslim personal law) in order to establish an Islamic State.

The documents added that PFI wanted to portray the image that atrocities are meted against Muslims in the country, and the Muslim youth should identify themselves as ‘Muslims’ and not ‘Indians’.

Further, the plan was to radicalise the youth to use arms for which they would seek help from international organisations to disrupt the nature of law in the country.

A clear division of power was made amidst those working for PFI, wherein one of the accused, among those arrested, had knowledge of law to guide the team accordingly. One of the accused was against the task of recruiting Muslim youth, according to the charge sheet.

