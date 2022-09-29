PFI Module Had Allegedly Conspired to Attack Judges, Police Officers; Also Planned to Target Jews Visiting Tamil Nadu: Officials

The now banned Popular Front of India(PFI) had allegedly conspired to attack high court judges and senior police officers while some incriminating documents seized during raids on the Islamic outfit outlines its ‘roadmap’ till 2047, according to central and state officials.

The officials also claimed on Thursday that the PFI has been extensively using social media for recruiting youths for anti-national activities and one of its modules even had prepared to attack foreigners, especially Jews visiting Vattakkanal, a tiny hill station in Tamil Nadu.

As authorities sealed offices of the PFI in several states and initiated steps to freeze its funds, the Twitter handle of the Islamic outfit was taken down, a day after the group and its eight associates were banned by the Centre for five years for allegedly having “links” with global terror organisations like the ISIS and trying to spread communal hatred in the country.

“Account Withheld. @PFIOfficial’s account has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand,” a message in the page read.

Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief Vineet Agarwal said that during its recent operation in the state incriminating documents were seized from people arrested for links with the PFI and one of the papers talked about the outfit’s ‘roadmap’ till 2047.

According to the seized document, members of the group were planning targeted killings as part of their agenda, Agarwal, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), said without elaborating.

The ATS also confiscated some gadgets from the accused persons and the anti-terror agency was in the process of retrieving data from them, he told.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here