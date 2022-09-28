PFI News LIVE Updates: MHA Bans PFI, All its Affiliates for 5 Years, Declares Outfit 'Unlawful Association' Under UAPA

Live now
By: News Desk
Last Updated: September 28, 2022, 06:49 IST
New Delhi, India
PFI News LIVE Updates: In a major development, the Central government has banned the Popular Front of India (PFI), declaring the outfit and all its associates, affiliates and fronts as Unlawful Association under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act is (UAPA).
According to an official order, the ban has been imposed for a period of five years. Read More
The MHA in its order said that there had been a number of instances of international linkages of PFI with Global Terrorist Groups and some activists of the PFI have joined Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) and participated in terror activities in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan.
“Some of these PFI cadres linked to ISIS have been killed in these conflict theaters and some have been arrested by State Police and Central Agencies and also the PFI has linkages with Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), a proscribed terrorist organization,” MHA said.
According to intelligence sources, the PFI runs three front organisations — India Fraternity Forum (IFF), Indian Social Forum (ISF) and Rehab Indian Foundation (RIF) — in the Gulf countries. These organisations mask the direct involvement of the PFI in anti-India activities abroad. READ MORE
Ministry of Home Affairs said that the PFI is involved in several criminal and terror cases and “shows sheer disrespect towards the constitutional authority of the country and with funds and ideological support from outside it has become a major threat to internal security of the country”.
“Investigations in various cases have revealed that the PFI and its cadres have been repeatedly engaging in violent and subversive acts,” the MHA said.
“Criminal violent acts carried out by PFI include chopping off limb of a college professor, cold blooded killings of persons associated with organisations espousing other faiths, obtaining explosives to target prominent people and places and destruction of public property,” the MHA added.
The arrests were not made after the raids and finding out any incriminating evidences. Nor it was based on any offences committed by the arrested leaders. They were arrested and shifted from the sites, and ‘raids’ were conducted afterwards in their absence. Even then the agencies were not able to find out any evidence against the leaders. This is just a witch hunt to dissenting voices, the PFI said in a post on Facebook.
The Central Government declares the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associates or affiliates or fronts including Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organization (NCHRO), National Women’s Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala as “unlawful associations”, the MHA said in a statement.
The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation moves Kerala High Court seeking directive to Popular Front of India to pay Rs. 5.06 Crores as compensation for the damages caused to the corporation during the hartal called by the party in the state following the arrest of its leaders by the NIA.
Maharashtra Police arrested as many as 32 members of the PFI and its political wing Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) after raids in Mumbai and various districts of the state, officials said on Tuesday. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told reporters that the crackdown on PFI was as per law based on the investigation into their activities and evidence.
“Attempts were being made to create a division in society and weaken the country. This was being done systematically,” said Fadnavis.
PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts operate openly as socio-economic, educational and political organization but, they have been pursuing a secret agenda to radicalize a particular section of the society working towards undermining the concept of democracy and show sheer disrespect towards the constitutional authority and constitutional set up of the country, the MHA order said.
The order by the MHA, banning the PFI, read, “The Central Government, having regard to the above circumstances, is of firm opinion that it is necessary to declare the PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts as an unlawful association with immediate effect, and accordingly, in exercise of the powers conferred by the proviso to sub-section (3) of section 3 of the said Act, the Central Government hereby directs that this notification shall, subject to any order that may be made under section 4 of the said Act, have effect for a period of five years from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette”.
Urging the Karnataka government to come clean on the midnight arrests of PFI leaders and workers, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Tuesday said that otherwise it would be construed as “diversionary tactics” of the government that is facing the PayCM campaign of the Congress, as per reports.
The PFI issued a statement on Tuesday and termed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) two “servile tools” in the hands of the government.
In the statement, PFI also said, “The arrested include Chairman O M A Salam, General Secretary Anis Ahmed, Vice Chairman EM Abdurahman, etc. UAPA has been imposed on them. In the statements issued thereafter, the agencies have made a number of allegations against the leaders and the organisation”.
Police raids were conducted in Delhi, Karnataka, MP, Gujarat, Assam, Maharashtra, UP by state ATS teams at PFI linked locations on Tuesday, and at least 250 members were held.
Some of the PFI’s founding members are the leaders of Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and PFI has linkages with Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), both of which are proscribed organisations, the Ministry of Home Affairs reportedly said.
The Central Government has declared PFI (Popular Front of India) and its associates or affiliates or fronts as an unlawful association with immediate effect, for a period of five years.
“The Central Government hereby declares the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associates or affiliates or fronts including Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organization (NCHRO), National Women’s Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala as an “unlawful association,” the order by Ministry of Home Affairs read.
The ban comes after two rounds of raids in multi-agency operation spearheaded by the NIA against the outfit for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country. The first round of raids took place on September 22, a follow up of that was seen on Tuesday, September 27 in several states in which at least 250 people linked to PFI were taken into custody.
