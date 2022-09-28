PFI News LIVE Updates: MHA Bans PFI, All its Affiliates for 5 Years, Declares Outfit 'Unlawful Association' Under UAPA

Ministry of Home Affairs said that the PFI is involved in several criminal and terror cases and “shows sheer disrespect towards the constitutional authority of the country and with funds and ideological support from outside it has become a major threat to internal security of the country”.

“Investigations in various cases have revealed that the PFI and its cadres have been repeatedly engaging in violent and subversive acts,” the MHA said.

“Criminal violent acts carried out by PFI include chopping off limb of a college professor, cold blooded killings of persons associated with organisations espousing other faiths, obtaining explosives to target prominent people and places and destruction of public property,” the MHA added.