PFI Raids LIVE Updates: Searches Underway in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, Nizamuddin; At Least 200 Held in Fresh Action Across States

In fresh action, one person linked to PFI was arrested from Solapur in Maharashtra by the NIA, while eight activists of the outfit were detained in Assam in a late night raid on Monday. The activists detained in Assam include PFI’s Darrang district Anis Ahmed who claimed to have resigned from the outfit, however, no resignation has been found on him by the security forces.

Meanwhile, top police sources told News18 that raids have been underway in several districts of Maharashtra, Nanded, Malegaon and Solapur, since early hours of Tuesday. Raids are also underway in Uttar Pradesh, sources said.

Latest Updates on PFI Raids:

-Four PFI Activists Held in Maharashtra’s Thane, 21 Held in Assam So Far

The Thane Crime Branch, in a late night operation, arrested four activists of the PFI from Mumbra during a multi-agency operation for allegedly indulging in unlawful activities promoting enmity among communities and waging a war against the country, a statement said.

Meanwhile, the number of arrests made in Assam in connection with PFI raids has gone up to 21 Assam (Special Branch) ADGP Hiren Nath told News18 that 21 people linked to the PFI have been arrested from raids in eight states.

-200 Arrested in PFI Raids so Far

At least 200 Popular Front of India (PFI) members have been detained so far amid raids in several states. Sources told News18 that state police is conducting searches in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Assam, Karnataka, Delhi and Maharashtra after central agencies received inputs suggesting that PFI is “planning violent protests” against the earlier massive search by NIA, ED and police.

-Raids Underway in Lucknow

Sources told News18 that raids are underway in Lucknow against PFI. Two locations in Lucknow have been raided, sources said, adding that two suspects have been taken for interrogation.

-Raids On in Several Districts of Maharashtra

Top police sources said that raids have been underway in several districts of Maharashtra since early hours of Tuesday. Raids are underway in all districts where the PFI presence is strong, sources said. Nanded, Malegaon, and Solapur are among the districts where raids are going on, they added.

-Action Against PFI in Assam

Eight PFI activists were detained in late night police raid in Assam against the outfit on Monday. The detained activists include PFI’s Darrang district president Anish Ahmed. Others detained are: Khurshed Alam, Sahidul Islam, Ruhul Amin, Sadagar Ali, Salema Yeshmita, Rafikul Islam, and Asiq Iqbal.

-The Crackdown on PFI

Multiple raids were conducted in a massive multi-agency operation led by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on September 22 against PFI for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country. Several people linked to the outfit have been arrested and detained in follow up action since then.

The PFI was formed in 2006 in Kerala and is headquartered in Delhi. It claims to strive for a neo-social movement ostensibly for the empowerment of marginalised sections of India. It is, however, often accused by law enforcement agencies of promoting radical Islam. The organisation held a press conference to condemn what it termed as “unjust arrests and the harassment” of its leaders and the “witch-hunt” against its supporters after the raids. The NIA claims were baseless, it had said.

