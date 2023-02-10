PFI’s Mission ‘Islamic India’: Bombs to Karate, 'Terror Crew' Was At Work | Details from ATS Charge Sheet

From using a petrol bomb, swords and sticks to karate, those linked to the Popular Front of India (PFI), declared a terror outfit by the Centre four months ago, were being prepared for the fight to make India an Islamic country by the 100th anniversary of Independence, videos recovered from the accused show.

ALSO READ | Decoding PFI’s ‘Terror’ Tuesday: In Round Two, 270 Held in 7 States for ‘Mobilising Masses’ for Riots | Exclusive

According to the details mentioned in the charge sheet filed by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Maharashtra Police, the phone of one of the accused, Mohammad Iqbal Mohammad Ibrahim Khan, had a video on how to use cloth to fill petrol in a glass bottle to make a bomb. In another video, women were seen wielding sticks at an Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) event, it states.

There is also a video of Maulana Ahmad Nadvi urging people, wherein he says that “Muslims should unite against the Indian government and join the PFI", according to the charge sheet.

Police have found accused Sheikh Sadiq Isaak Qureshi’s mobile phone containing a video of a programme organized by the PFI in which youth are being trained in using batons and karate.

PFI Secretary Anees Ahmed’s video talks about going legal against the Supreme Court’s decision regarding the Babri Masjid. Another video talks about ’03 Problem Ka Saadhan’, stating the laws in in the country are against Muslims, and government institutions abuse them. The team had plans to gather momentum for PFI in Maharashtra, states the charge sheet.

THE EXPANSION CIRCULAR

The ATS has found ‘MH Expansion Circular (Proposal)’ from the mobile phone of accused Mohammad Iqbal Khan, which mentioned the expansion of the organization across Maharashtra, creation of a separate team for it and steps to strengthen and train that team.

Texts recovered from the phones of the accused also speak about giving space in every mosque for organisation’s work.

ALSO READ | Increasing PFI’s ‘Ban Width’: Agencies to Act Against Social Media Handles, Bank Accounts | Exclusive

According to the charge sheet, documents from the mobile phone of accused Iqbal Khan contain old information related to temples and mosques in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. The document claims that there are many places where there used to be a mosque, but now a temple has been built.

The ATS suspects that the accused may have used this information to attempt to create animosity among Hindus and Muslims as part of their conspiracy.

Read all the Latest India News here