PFI’s Suspected Secret Training Base Unearthed During Raid in Kerala Cashew Plantations; Explosives Found

The Kerala Forest department in a raid conducted on Monday in cashew plantations coming under the Forest Development Corporation, discovered a possible physical training base of the Popular Front of India.

Explosive substances such as gelatin sticks, detonators, battery, wires and gums were discovered during the search in the area located at at Padam, Pathanapuram in Kollam.

Investigating agencies have taken a serious note of the incident as intelligence reports previously mentioned a secret training camp of the PFI in the area.

A bomb squad has also arrived at the place and further search operations are on.

The IT Department had cancelled the 80G benefit enjoyed by the organisation citing violation of Income Tax rules, an order dated 22nd of March, 2021, top intelligence sources told CNN-News18.

PFI has violated section 13(1)(b) of the IT Act. They have also carried out ‘anti-national activities’, the sources added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here