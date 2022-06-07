​PFI’s Violent Training, Indoctrination Make Cadre Perfect Fit for Terrorist Groups: Sources | Exclusive

While the controversial Islamic organisation Popular Front of India (PFI) has officially denied links to any terrorist organisation, its cadre is connected with terror outfits, including the Islamic State, top intelligence sources told CNN-News18 exclusively.

According to the sources, the PFI’s radical indoctrination is to blame for it.

During the Tripura riots in October-November 2021, the PFI polarised Muslims, instigating them to take up violent means, said sources.

The recent arrests and link of PFI cadre with Ansar Al Islam (AAI) may be seen as a continuation of this strategy.

The PFI trains the cadre to respond violently to anti-Muslim organisations and individuals. Thanks to the PFI’s violent training methods, other terrorist organisations recruit from the cadre base without much difficulty, said the source.

SDPI: ITS FRONT

PFI is a fundamentalist Islamist organisation founded in 2006 with the merger of few regional Islamist groups namely National Development Front (NDF), Manitha Neethi Pasarai and Karnataka Forum for Dignity (KFD).

Most prominent office-bearers of the PFI have been previously associated with the banned Students’ Islamic Movement of India (SIMI).

The PFI was behind the chopping of a professor’s hand in Kerala for hurting Islamic sentiments.

It was also observed that some PFI-linked individuals joined the Islamic State conflict theatre in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan, while some others were arrested in different IS-related cases in India.

The PFI is trying to mask its instigations with its frontal organisation, Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), and its participation in democratic process.

However, the role of the PFI in various religious conversations, communal riots and targeted killings of political opponents is out in the open, said sources.

Currently, the PFI is trying to extent its sphere of activities in the North-East.

The current revelations about links of PFI cadre with the AAI is alarming as Southern states also have a huge migrant population from the North-East and strong PFI presence.

