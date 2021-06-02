Pfizer Engaged in Talks With Govt For Supply of Covid Vaccine in India, Says Spokesperson

Vaccine manufacturer Pfizer said on Wednesday that its officials continued to remain engaged with the Indian government towards making its COVID-19 doses available for use in the immunisation programme in the country. A spokesperson of the company expressed his inability to share any additional details at the moment as these discussions are underway.

“Pfizer continues to remain engaged with the Government of India towards making its COVID-19 vaccine available for use in the immunization program in the country. As these discussions are ongoing, we are unable to share any additional details at this time," the spokesperson was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The statement came hours after the health ministry sources said the government may grant indemnity from liability to Pfizer and Moderna to speed up approvals for vaccines in India. A top official said “there is no issue” in granting indemnity to the two pharma giants in India and the approval will be in line with the approach taken by the US and other countries administering both vaccines against COVID-19.

Earlier, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) said foreign vaccines approved by specific countries and WHO for emergency use will not need bridging trials in India.

The exemption will, however, be limited to COVID-19 vaccines approved in India for restricted use in emergency situation which are already approved for restricted use by USFDA, EMA, UK MHRA, PMDA Japan or listed in WHO Emergency Use Listing (EUL) and which are well established vaccine from the stand point that millions of individuals have already been vaccinated with the said vaccines.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here