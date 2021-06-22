Pfizer's Covid-19 Vaccine to Get Nod in India Soon, CEO Says Deal 'In Final Stage'

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla on Tuesday said his US-based company is in final stages of agreement with the government in India to get approval for Covid-19 vaccine. He further said the countries that fall under mid and low-income category, including India, will get one billion doses of Pfizer vaccine this year.

Speaking at the USA-India Chamber of Commerce annual summit, Bourla said, “"India went through hell with Covid-19 but the efforts are working. India will receive 2 billion doses, of which, 1 billion this year. We have pledged to provide one billion doses of Covid-19 vaccine this year to nations under mid and low-income category, including India. We are discussing right now with the Indian government and we are in a very very final stages of finalising this agreement. First we need to get an approval for this vaccine in India to be able to import."

“We are in a good place to get our vaccine approved in India. While the Serum Institute will continue to be the backbone of India’s vaccine plan, we hope to also contribute. Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will provide additional doses to India’s vaccination drive," he added.

The Pfizer CEO further said that the company had donated some critical life-saving medicines to India at the time of deadly second wave of Covid-19.

Bourla had earlier said that Pfizer is committed to being a partner in India’s fight against this disease and is quickly working to mobilise the largest humanitarian relief effort in the company’s history.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the Centre may grant indemnity from liability to Pfizer and Moderna to speed up approvals for the vaccines in India. A top health ministry official had said that “there is no issue” in granting indemnity to the two giants in India and the approval will be in line with the approach taken by US and other countries administering both vaccines. Indemnity means protection to vaccine makers from legal proceedings, which ensures they can’t be sued in India.

Moreover, AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria in an interview with CNN-News18 had said that granting indemnity to Pfizer and Moderna will boost Covid-19 vaccination for not just children, but also adults.

