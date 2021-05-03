india

Pfizer in Talks with India Over Expedited Approval for Covid-19 Vaccine

Representative photo.

Unfortunately, our vaccine is not registered in India although our application was submitted months ago, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said on LinkedIn on Monday

Pfizer is in discussions with the Indian government seeking an “expedited approval pathway" for its Covid-19 vaccine, its CEO Albert Bourla said on LinkedIn on Monday, announcing a donation of medicines worth more than $70 million.

“Unfortunately, our vaccine is not registered in India although our application was submitted months ago," he said.

“We are currently discussing with the Indian government an expedited approval pathway to make our Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine available for use in the country."

first published:May 03, 2021, 14:14 IST