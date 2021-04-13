india

Pfizer to Pursue Bringing Covid-19 Vaccine to India After Import Relaxation
Pfizer to Pursue Bringing Covid-19 Vaccine to India After Import Relaxation

In this November 9, 2020, file photo, pedestrians walk past Pfizer world headquarters in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)



Centre on Tuesday announced to ease import norms for vaccines in view of rising coronavirus cases across the country.

Pfizer Inc said on Tuesday it would work towards bringing the COVID-19 vaccine it developed with Germany’s BioNTech to India after the government eased import rules, after withdrawing its application in February. “We have noted the recent announcement with regard to the regulatory pathway for global vaccines,” a Pfizer spokesperson told Reuters in an email.

“We remain committed to continuing our engagement with the government towards making the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine available for use in the government’s immunisation program.”

first published:April 13, 2021, 20:57 IST