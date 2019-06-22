PGIMER 2019 Admit Card for PG Courses Released at pgimer.edu.in, Know How to Download
The PGIMER 2019 admit card has been released by the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research on its official website pgimer.edu.in.
Picture for Representation.
PGIMER 2019 Admit Card Released | The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Chandigarh has released the admit cards for Master of Public Health and Fellowship courses. The PGIMER 2019 Admit Card or PGIMER Chandigarh Admit Card 2019 got published on the Institute’s official websites pgimer.edu.in and pgimeradmissions.net.in.
Further, a separate official online window hosting hall tickets for PGIMER Admit Card 2019 for MA in Public Health pgimeradmissions.net.in and for fellowship is pgimeradmissions.net.in.
The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER)’s won’t send the admit card to any candidates either in postal or other offline mode.
The PGIMER 2019 entrance examination is scheduled for last week of June.
PGIMER Admit Card 2019: Steps to download PG courses hall ticket
All exam takers are recommended to download their PGIMER 2019 Admit Card, PGIMER 2019 PG Admit Card at the earliest.
Step 1- Visit the official website of Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Chandigarh: pgimer.edu.in or pgimeradmissions.net.in
Step 2- On the homepage, click on your course application URL
Step 3- On the redirected new window, on extreme left enter the required details under registered candidate sign-in box
Step 4- Submit the details
Step 5- The PGIMER 2019 Admit Card, PGIMER 2019 PG Admit Card will be displayed on screen
Step 6- Download the PDF file and take a printout
As per the dates and reporting time mentioned on your PGIMER 2019 Admit Card, reach the exam center along with a copy of hall ticket and any one of original photo Identification proofs.
Also Watch
-
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
Union Budget 2019: Ten Things That India Expects From FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Maiden Budget
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Happy Birthday Vijay: While You Await Thalapathy 63, Here are 5 Hit Films of the Actor
- Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan Spotted with Covered Faces in Shimla, Oblige Fans with Photos
- Video Shows People Looting Yoga Mats After Amit Shah's Programme on International Yoga Day
- PUBG Lite Pre-Registration Begins in India, Here’s How to Register and get Free Rewards
- 'UPCop' Uttar Pradesh Police App Now Enables Filing of FIR Online
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s