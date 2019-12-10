Take the pledge to vote

PGIMER MD/MS Result 2019 Declared at pgimer.edu.in, Direct Link

The PGIMER MD/MS Result 2019 was published by the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research on its official website at pgimer.edu.in

December 10, 2019
PGIMER MD/MS Result 2019 Declared at pgimer.edu.in, Direct Link
The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh has announced the PGIMER Result 2019 for MD/MS entrance examination on Monday. The PGIMER MD/MS Result 2019 was published by the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research on its official website at pgimer.edu.in.

Candidates, who have appeared for the PGIMER MD/MS entrance examintion held in November, can check their score at pgimer.edu.in. Further, candidates can also check their result via direct link here. In order to check MD/MS Entrance examination result, candidates will require their login id and password.

PGIMER Result 2019: How to check MS/MD Entrance Examination result

Step 1: Log on to the official website at pgimer.edu.in

Step 2: Look for 'click here for the result of MD/MS held on 30.11.2019'

Step 3: Enter your login id and password

Step 4: Download your result and keep a printout for future use

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Chandigarh was conceived in 1960 as a center of excellence which would endeavour to develop patterns of teaching in postgraduate medical education in as many branches as possible and attempt to produce specialists in several disciplines of medicine. It was also envisaged that these specialists would spread out in the country in various medical colleges and medical institutions and impart medical education of highest standard to the students and set up nucleus of excellence in their own institutions.

