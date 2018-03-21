English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PGIMER Recruitment 2018: 34 Group A, B, C posts; Apply Before 26th March 2018
Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research aims to recruit 34 candidates for Group A, B and C posts for All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh.
PGIMER Recruitment 2018 notification to recruit 34 candidates for Group A, B and C posts for All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh has been released by Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research on its official website http://pgimer.edu.in. Interested and eligible candidates must apply online for the below mentioned posts on or before 26th March 2018.
PGIMER Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Group ‘A’
Accounts Officer - 1
Group ‘B’
Staff Nurse Grade-II/Nursing Officer - 15
Store Keeper - 1
Junior Engineer (Electrical) -1
Junior Engineer (A/C & R) - 1
Technical Assistant/Technician - 4
Technical Officer (Ophthalmic) (Refractionist) -1
Technical Officer (Dental Technician) - 1
Group ‘C’
Junior Medical Record Officer (Receptionist) - 1
Lab Technician - 1
Pharmacist Grade-II - 2
Stenographer - 3
Store Keeper-cum-Clerk - 2
Eligibility Criteria:
The Eligibility Criteria for above mentioned posts is differs therefore candidates must go through the official advertisement as given below to ascertain their eligibility.
http://pgimer.edu.in/PGIMER_PORTAL/AbstractFilePath?FileType=E&FileName=Advt.%20No.%2071%20201828Feb2018170111.pdf&PathKey=VACANCY_PATH
How to Apply for PGIMER Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://pgimer.edu.in
Step 2 – Click on Recruitment tab
Step 3 – Click on ‘Online applications for recruitment of various Group A, B and C posts on regular basis for All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh vide Advt. No. PGI/RC/071/2018 dated 27.02.2018
Step 4 – Click on ‘Click here for Online Application’ and fill up the Online Application, pay the online fee and complete the application process
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference.
Application Fee:
The application fee for SC/ ST candidates is Rs.500 and for all other categories is Rs.1000.
Selection Process:
Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written examination.
