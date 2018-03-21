GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
PGIMER Recruitment 2018: 34 Group A, B, C posts; Apply Before 26th March 2018

Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research aims to recruit 34 candidates for Group A, B and C posts for All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh.

Contributor Content

Updated:March 21, 2018, 7:32 PM IST
PGIMER Recruitment 2018: 34 Group A, B, C posts; Apply Before 26th March 2018
Image for representation.
PGIMER Recruitment 2018 notification to recruit 34 candidates for Group A, B and C posts for All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh has been released by Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research on its official website http://pgimer.edu.in. Interested and eligible candidates must apply online for the below mentioned posts on or before 26th March 2018.

PGIMER Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:

Group ‘A’

Accounts Officer - 1

Group ‘B’

Staff Nurse Grade-II/Nursing Officer - 15

Store Keeper - 1

Junior Engineer (Electrical) -1

Junior Engineer (A/C & R) - 1

Technical Assistant/Technician - 4

Technical Officer (Ophthalmic) (Refractionist) -1

Technical Officer (Dental Technician) - 1

Group ‘C’

Junior Medical Record Officer (Receptionist) - 1

Lab Technician - 1

Pharmacist Grade-II - 2

Stenographer - 3

Store Keeper-cum-Clerk - 2

Eligibility Criteria:

The Eligibility Criteria for above mentioned posts is differs therefore candidates must go through the official advertisement as given below to ascertain their eligibility.

http://pgimer.edu.in/PGIMER_PORTAL/AbstractFilePath?FileType=E&FileName=Advt.%20No.%2071%20201828Feb2018170111.pdf&PathKey=VACANCY_PATH

How to Apply for PGIMER Recruitment 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://pgimer.edu.in

Step 2 – Click on Recruitment tab

Step 3 – Click on ‘Online applications for recruitment of various Group A, B and C posts on regular basis for All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh vide Advt. No. PGI/RC/071/2018 dated 27.02.2018

Step 4 – Click on ‘Click here for Online Application’ and fill up the Online Application, pay the online fee and complete the application process

Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference.

Application Fee:

The application fee for SC/ ST candidates is Rs.500 and for all other categories is Rs.1000.

Selection Process:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written examination.

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
