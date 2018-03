PGIMER Recruitment 2018: 34 Group A, B, C posts; Apply Before 26th March 2018

PGIMER Recruitment 2018 notification to recruit 34 candidates for Group A, B and C posts for All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh has been released by Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research on its official website http://pgimer.edu.in . Interested and eligible candidates must apply online for the below mentioned posts on or before 26th March 2018.Accounts Officer - 1Staff Nurse Grade-II/Nursing Officer - 15Store Keeper - 1Junior Engineer (Electrical) -1Junior Engineer (A/C & R) - 1Technical Assistant/Technician - 4Technical Officer (Ophthalmic) (Refractionist) -1Technical Officer (Dental Technician) - 1Junior Medical Record Officer (Receptionist) - 1Lab Technician - 1Pharmacist Grade-II - 2Stenographer - 3Store Keeper-cum-Clerk - 2The Eligibility Criteria for above mentioned posts is differs therefore candidates must go through the official advertisement as given below to ascertain their eligibility.Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://pgimer.edu.in Step 2 – Click on Recruitment tabStep 3 – Click on ‘Online applications for recruitment of various Group A, B and C posts on regular basis for All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh vide Advt. No. PGI/RC/071/2018 dated 27.02.2018Step 4 – Click on ‘Click here for Online Application’ and fill up the Online Application, pay the online fee and complete the application processStep 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference.The application fee for SC/ ST candidates is Rs.500 and for all other categories is Rs.1000.Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written examination.