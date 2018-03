PGIMER Recruitment 2018 Chandigarh Group A, B & Engineering Posts, Apply Before 15th March 2018

PGIMER Recruitment 2018 to appoint candidates for the post of Group A, Group B and Junior Engineer has begun on the official website of Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh – pgimer.edu.in.PGIMER aims to recruit 25 candidates for the posts of Chief Nursing Officer, Public Health Nursing Officer, Phlebotomist, Research Associate, Junior Technician (Lab), and Junior Engineer (Mechanical, Electrical, Horticulture and RAC). Eligible and interested candidates can follow the instructions below and apply online on or before 15th March 2018, 11:59 PM:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://pgimer.edu.in Step 2 – Click on ‘Recruitment’ tab given in the top navigation barStep 3 – Click on ‘Online applications for recruitment of various Group A, B and Engineering department posts vide Advt. No. PGI/RC/068/2018 dated 13.02.2018 http://pgimer.edu.in/PGIMER_PORTAL/PGIMERPORTAL/Images/GlobalImages/new_icon.gif http://pgimer.edu.in/PGIMER_PORTAL/PGIMERPORTAL/Images/GlobalImages/new_icon.gif ’Step 4 – Click on ‘Click here for Application form’Step 5 – Register yourself, fill the application form, pay the examination fee and complete the application processStep 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the sameDirect Link - http://pgirec.pgimer.edu.in/AHIMS/hr/pisrecruitment/RecruitmentApplicantDeskAction.cnt PGIMER Recruitment 2018 – Vacancy Details:Chief Nursing Officer (Group-A) - 1Public Health Nursing Officer (Group-B) - 2Phlebotomist (Group-B) - 7Research Associate (Group-B) - 2Junior Technician (Lab) (Group-B) - 6Junior Engineer (Mechanical) - 1Junior Engineer (Electrical) - 4Junior Engineer (Horticulture) - 1Junior Engineer (RAC) - 1The Eligibility Criteria, Educational Qualification, Age-Limit and Pay-Scale differs for the above mentioned posts, therefore, candidates must read through the official notification to ascertain their eligibility before applying for any post.Successful applicants will be selected via a written test which will be organized at PGIMER Chandigarh only. The date and time for the written test will be communicated online once the application process is closed.