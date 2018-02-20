English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PGIMER Recruitment 2018 Chandigarh Group A, B & Engineering Posts, Apply Before 15th March 2018
PGIMER aims to recruit 25 candidates for the posts of Chief Nursing Officer, Public Health Nursing Officer, Phlebotomist, Research Associate, Junior Technician (Lab), and Junior Engineer (Mechanical, Electrical, Horticulture and RAC).
PGIMER Recruitment 2018 to appoint candidates for the post of Group A, Group B and Junior Engineer has begun on the official website of Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh – pgimer.edu.in.
PGIMER aims to recruit 25 candidates for the posts of Chief Nursing Officer, Public Health Nursing Officer, Phlebotomist, Research Associate, Junior Technician (Lab), and Junior Engineer (Mechanical, Electrical, Horticulture and RAC). Eligible and interested candidates can follow the instructions below and apply online on or before 15th March 2018, 11:59 PM:
How to apply for PGIMER Recruitment 2018 Chandigarh?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://pgimer.edu.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Recruitment’ tab given in the top navigation bar
Step 3 – Click on ‘Online applications for recruitment of various Group A, B and Engineering department posts vide Advt. No. PGI/RC/068/2018 dated 13.02.2018 http://pgimer.edu.in/PGIMER_PORTAL/PGIMERPORTAL/Images/GlobalImages/new_icon.gif
Step 4 – Click on ‘Click here for Application form’
Step 5 – Register yourself, fill the application form, pay the examination fee and complete the application process
Step 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same
Direct Link - http://pgirec.pgimer.edu.in/AHIMS/hr/pisrecruitment/RecruitmentApplicantDeskAction.cnt
PGIMER Recruitment 2018 – Vacancy Details:
Chief Nursing Officer (Group-A) - 1
Public Health Nursing Officer (Group-B) - 2
Phlebotomist (Group-B) - 7
Research Associate (Group-B) - 2
Junior Technician (Lab) (Group-B) - 6
Junior Engineer (Mechanical) - 1
Junior Engineer (Electrical) - 4
Junior Engineer (Horticulture) - 1
Junior Engineer (RAC) - 1
Eligibility Criteria:
The Eligibility Criteria, Educational Qualification, Age-Limit and Pay-Scale differs for the above mentioned posts, therefore, candidates must read through the official notification to ascertain their eligibility before applying for any post.
Selection Process:
Successful applicants will be selected via a written test which will be organized at PGIMER Chandigarh only. The date and time for the written test will be communicated online once the application process is closed.
