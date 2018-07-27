English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
PGIMS Rohtak Recruitment 2018: 18 Senior Resident Posts, Apply before August 17
Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 17th August 2018, 5:00 PM (24th August for candidates of remote areas) .
(Image: Screengrab of the official website of Pandit Bhagwan Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak)
PGIMS Rohtak Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 18 vacancies for the post of Senior Resident in Post Graduate Institute of Dental Sciences has begun on the official website of Pt. B.D. Sharma, PGIMS, Rohtak - uhsr.ac.in. PGIMS Rohtak aims to engage selected candidates on for a period of 3 years.
Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 17th August 2018, 5:00 PM (24th August for candidates of remote areas) by following the instructions given below.
How to apply for PGIMS Recruitment 2018 for Senior Resident Posts:
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://uhsr.ac.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Jobs’ given on the left side of home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘Application form’ against ‘Applications are invited for the following vacant posts of Senior Residents (on tenure basis) in OGIDS, Rohtak’
Step 4 – a PDF file will display
Step 5 – Download the application form and take a printout
Step 6 – Fill the application form
Step 7 – Send the hardcopy of duly filled application form along with demand draft of application fee at below mentioned address:
‘Office of the Deputy Registrar, Recruitment and Establishment Branch, Pt. B.D Sharma University of Health Science, Rohtak’
Direct Link - http://uhsr.ac.in/writereaddata/upload/Jobs/Applicationform030718.pdf
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs.1000
Reserved Category (Haryana Domicile) – Rs.250
PGIMS Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 18
Prosthodontic - 3
Conservative - 5
Periodontics - 3
Orthodontics - 1
Oral Surgery - 1
Oral Pathology - 2
Oral Medicine - 1
Pedodontics - 1
Public Health Dentistry - 1
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess basic University qualification included in the schedule of Dentist Act with MDS in the concerned subject and must be registered with Dental Council of India.
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:
http://uhsr.ac.in/writereaddata/upload/Jobs/240718.pdf
Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 22 to 40 years.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.65,700 in 1st year, Rs.67,700 in 2nd year and Rs.69,700 in the last year of tenure.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an interview.
