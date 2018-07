PGIMS Rohtak Recruitment 2018: 18 Senior Resident Posts, Apply before August 17

PGIMS Rohtak Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 18 vacancies for the post of Senior Resident in Post Graduate Institute of Dental Sciences has begun on the official website of Pt. B.D. Sharma, PGIMS, Rohtak - uhsr.ac.in . PGIMS Rohtak aims to engage selected candidates on for a period of 3 years.Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 17th August 2018, 5:00 PM (24th August for candidates of remote areas) by following the instructions given below.Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://uhsr.ac.in Step 2 – Click on ‘Jobs’ given on the left side of home pageStep 3 – Click on ‘Application form’ against ‘Applications are invited for the following vacant posts of Senior Residents (on tenure basis) in OGIDS, Rohtak’Step 4 – a PDF file will displayStep 5 – Download the application form and take a printoutStep 6 – Fill the application formStep 7 – Send the hardcopy of duly filled application form along with demand draft of application fee at below mentioned address:‘Office of the Deputy Registrar, Recruitment and Establishment Branch, Pt. B.D Sharma University of Health Science, Rohtak’Direct Link - http://uhsr.ac.in/writereaddata/upload/Jobs/Applicationform030718.pdf Unreserved Category – Rs.1000Reserved Category (Haryana Domicile) – Rs.250PGIMS Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts: 18Prosthodontic - 3Conservative - 5Periodontics - 3Orthodontics - 1Oral Surgery - 1Oral Pathology - 2Oral Medicine - 1Pedodontics - 1Public Health Dentistry - 1The applicant must possess basic University qualification included in the schedule of Dentist Act with MDS in the concerned subject and must be registered with Dental Council of India.Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 22 to 40 years.The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.65,700 in 1st year, Rs.67,700 in 2nd year and Rs.69,700 in the last year of tenure.The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an interview.