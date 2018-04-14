English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Phagwara Clash: Internet Services Stopped for 24 hours in Punjab, CM Appeals for Peace
Punjab government has stopped all internet services in Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur, and Nawanshehr districts of the state.
File photo of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.
Chandigarh: Punjab government has stopped all internet services in Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur, and Nawanshehr districts of the state on Saturday following communal clash in Phagwara late last night.
The decision was made by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh who is personally monitoring the situation, a press release said.
Singh was in Jalandhar for a function to mark the birth anniversary of the father of the Constitution, Dr BR Ambedkar.
He appealed to people to maintain peace and harmony in the wake of the clash while warning of stringent action against anyone found disturbing law and order in the state.
In an apparent move to lure Dalits, the Chief Minister launched a scheme to waive debt for members of the Dalit community from Jalandhar, Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur.
At the state level function organized at DAV College, Singh launched a scheme to waive debt up to Rs 50,000 each of 14260 members of the Dalit community, totaling Rs 125 crore. This include debt waiver of Rs 52 crore for Dalits belonging to Jalandhar, Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur.
Singh has asked the police to thoroughly investigate the clash between some Dalit workers and so-called Hindu organisations on Friday.
The CM also announced that the state government would bear the entire expenses for the treatment of all those injured in the clashes, whether admitted to government or private hospitals.
He directed the Ludhiana district administration to ensure the best treatment for Yashwant Kumar Bobby, reported to be seriously injured in the clash and undergoing treatment at DMC Ludhiana.
Urging people to exercise restraint, the chief minister sought their cooperation to maintain peace and communal harmony, and thwart the nefarious designs of anti-national and anti-social elements. Four people were injured in a clash between two groups over the installation of a board and renaming of a chowk in Phagwara.
Also Watch
The decision was made by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh who is personally monitoring the situation, a press release said.
Singh was in Jalandhar for a function to mark the birth anniversary of the father of the Constitution, Dr BR Ambedkar.
He appealed to people to maintain peace and harmony in the wake of the clash while warning of stringent action against anyone found disturbing law and order in the state.
In an apparent move to lure Dalits, the Chief Minister launched a scheme to waive debt for members of the Dalit community from Jalandhar, Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur.
At the state level function organized at DAV College, Singh launched a scheme to waive debt up to Rs 50,000 each of 14260 members of the Dalit community, totaling Rs 125 crore. This include debt waiver of Rs 52 crore for Dalits belonging to Jalandhar, Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur.
Singh has asked the police to thoroughly investigate the clash between some Dalit workers and so-called Hindu organisations on Friday.
The CM also announced that the state government would bear the entire expenses for the treatment of all those injured in the clashes, whether admitted to government or private hospitals.
He directed the Ludhiana district administration to ensure the best treatment for Yashwant Kumar Bobby, reported to be seriously injured in the clash and undergoing treatment at DMC Ludhiana.
Urging people to exercise restraint, the chief minister sought their cooperation to maintain peace and communal harmony, and thwart the nefarious designs of anti-national and anti-social elements. Four people were injured in a clash between two groups over the installation of a board and renaming of a chowk in Phagwara.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashish Yechury
-
Kathua Horror: India Wants Justice
-
Saturday 14 April , 2018
127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
-
Friday 13 April , 2018
October Review: Is Varun Dhawan's Evolution Worth Watching?
-
Friday 13 April , 2018
Kathua Rape Case : Is Death the Appropriate Punishment for Raping a Minor
-
Friday 13 April , 2018
Needles found: Rakesh Babu and Irfan Kolothum Thodi sent back
Kathua Horror: India Wants Justice
Saturday 14 April , 2018 127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Friday 13 April , 2018 October Review: Is Varun Dhawan's Evolution Worth Watching?
Friday 13 April , 2018 Kathua Rape Case : Is Death the Appropriate Punishment for Raping a Minor
Friday 13 April , 2018 Needles found: Rakesh Babu and Irfan Kolothum Thodi sent back
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|26
|20
|20
|66
|1
|Australia
|79
|59
|60
|198
|2
|England
|45
|45
|46
|136
|4
|Canada
|15
|40
|27
|82
|5
|New Zealand
|15
|16
|15
|46
|6
|South Africa
|13
|11
|13
|37
|7
|Wales
|10
|12
|14
|36
|8
|Scotland
|9
|13
|22
|44
|9
|Nigeria
|9
|9
|6
|24
|10
|Cyprus
|8
|1
|5
|14
|11
|Jamaica
|7
|9
|11
|27
|12
|Malaysia
|7
|5
|12
|24
|13
|Singapore
|5
|2
|2
|9
|14
|Kenya
|4
|7
|6
|17
|15
|Uganda
|3
|1
|2
|6
|16
|Botswana
|3
|1
|1
|5
|17
|Samoa
|2
|3
|0
|5
|18
|Trinidad And Tobago
|2
|1
|0
|3
|19
|Namibia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|20
|Northern Ireland
|1
|7
|4
|12
|21
|Bahamas
|1
|3
|0
|4
|22
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|23
|Fiji
|1
|1
|2
|4
|24
|Pakistan
|1
|0
|4
|5
|25
|Grenada
|1
|0
|1
|2
|26
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|British Virgin Islands
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|Guyana
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|Saint Lucia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|30
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|31
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|5
|6
|32
|Cameroon
|0
|1
|2
|3
|33
|Dominica
|0
|1
|1
|2
|34
|Isle of Man
|0
|1
|0
|1
|34
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|34
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|37
|Malta
|0
|0
|2
|2
|37
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|2
|2
|39
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Ghana
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|44
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Suresh Raina Cannot be Replaced: CSK Coach Stephen Fleming
- Japanese Engineer Builds 28-Feet Long Humanoid Robot Out of Love For Anime
- Soon Humans Will Not be Able to Hide Their Emotions From Technology
- A Kid Like Jake Trailer: Priyanka Chopra Flashes Briefly as Jim Parsons and Claire Danes' Friend
- Hema Malini Says There Should Be National Uprising After Kathua Rape Case