Phagwara Clash: Internet Services Stopped for 24 hours in Punjab, CM Appeals for Peace

Punjab government has stopped all internet services in Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur, and Nawanshehr districts of the state on Saturday following communal clash in Phagwara late last night.The decision was made by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh who is personally monitoring the situation, a press release said.Singh was in Jalandhar for a function to mark the birth anniversary of the father of the Constitution, Dr BR Ambedkar.He appealed to people to maintain peace and harmony in the wake of the clash while warning of stringent action against anyone found disturbing law and order in the state.In an apparent move to lure Dalits, the Chief Minister launched a scheme to waive debt for members of the Dalit community from Jalandhar, Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur.At the state level function organized at DAV College, Singh launched a scheme to waive debt up to Rs 50,000 each of 14260 members of the Dalit community, totaling Rs 125 crore. This include debt waiver of Rs 52 crore for Dalits belonging to Jalandhar, Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur.Singh has asked the police to thoroughly investigate the clash between some Dalit workers and so-called Hindu organisations on Friday.The CM also announced that the state government would bear the entire expenses for the treatment of all those injured in the clashes, whether admitted to government or private hospitals.He directed the Ludhiana district administration to ensure the best treatment for Yashwant Kumar Bobby, reported to be seriously injured in the clash and undergoing treatment at DMC Ludhiana.Urging people to exercise restraint, the chief minister sought their cooperation to maintain peace and communal harmony, and thwart the nefarious designs of anti-national and anti-social elements. Four people were injured in a clash between two groups over the installation of a board and renaming of a chowk in Phagwara.