Phase 1 Trials for Covid-19 Nasal Vaccines Are Underway, Says Bharat Biotech MD

India’s daily coronavirus death toll passed a new record on Saturday as the government battled to get oxygen supplies to hospitals overwhelmed by the lakhs of fresh daily cases.

Talking to Republic Tv, Bharat Biotech MD Dr Krishna Ella talked about the possibility of a nasal vaccine for Coronavirus. “Injectible vaccines only protect up to lower lung, upper lungs and nose are not protected. People vaccinated may get an infection. But the vaccine will prevent you from hospitalisation. You might get a fever for 2-3 days. But mortality will be reduced," he said.

Nasal vaccines are on the way, and the Phase 1 trial is of the same is underway, May 8 is the deadline, he added.

Further emphasizing that Bharat Biotech could be the first one in the world to come up with a nasal vaccine, the organisation is now waiting for data on the nasal vaccine. “If regulators help, we will be the first although we have competition from the US and China,” Dr Krishna Ella said.

How will Nasal Vaccine Work?

Detailing the functioning of a nasal vaccine and how it will be administered he said, “If you take one dose of nasal vaccine you could block the infection and thereby block the transmission chain and then you can flatten the curve. It is just about 4 drops like Polio, 2 in one nostril and 2 in the other. Now global authorities like the WHO are getting convinced about nasal as a second-generation vaccine. Injectable vaccines don’t stop transmission. We can tie up globally on nasal vaccines," he told The Republic.

