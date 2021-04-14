Phase 3 of e-Courts Proposes 24/7 Digital Window for Filing Cases with Digital Hearings in Open Court

Phase 3 of the e-Courts project, currently in the draft stage, has proposed a 24/7 digital window for litigants and lawyers to file cases from anywhere with the provision of scheduling digital hearings in an open court.

According to a report by The Times of India, use of artificial intelligence has been proposed to “intelligently recommend schedules for hearing by optimising and coordinating the schedules and time of different actors (judges, lawyers and litigants)”, the draft proposal put up on the website of the justice department seeking stakeholders’ suggestions said.

The draft has proposed a justice system where connectivity between courts, prison and police will be leveraged to ensure speedy trial of cases and limiting adjournments on account of non-appearance of witnesses or unavailability of lawyers. The digital court will provide for a data exchange protocol embedded with a privacy policy. During the second phase of the e-Courts project, more than 3,400 courts were made videoconference compatible, providing connectivity with prisons. These facilities are already available in the Supreme Court and high courts.

The TOI report further states that phase 3 also proposes to enable transcription of court proceedings from audio/video format to typed digital record that can be made available to litigants and lawyers after the end of hearings. “Live streaming or sharing recorded court proceedings can enable courts to become more open,” the draft proposal said.

The court registry will be converted into a digital case registry where each case will be given a unique number that will help in locating the case as it moves from one level to another, without the need of refiling of documents in case of appeal in higher courts.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here