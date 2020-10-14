Phase 3 Trials of Covid-19 Vaccine Covaxin Deferred in UP Hospitals

The phase 3 trials of indigenously developed coronavirus vaccine Covaxin were deferred by almost 15 days at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow.

Earlier the vaccine trials were scheduled to begin from October 15 at SGPGI and BRD Medical College, Gorakhpur including some other places in the country.

“The results of phase 2 trials of Covaxin are still being evaluated by the Drugs Controller General of India and hence now the next phase trials are expected to start in the last week of October 2020. The Covaxin is the first indigenously developed coronavirus vaccine and the phase 1 and 2 trials were conducted by Bharat Biotech and National Institute of Virology at 12 centres across the country,” SGPGI Director, Professor Radha Krishan Dhiman said.

The phase 3 trials of the vaccine hold importance as it will give a final verdict before giving a green signal for the production of the vaccine. So far, the first two phases of the Covaxin have shown promising results.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 cases continue to rise unabated in Uttar Pradesh. As per official data of the Health Department 3,033 fresh cases were reported, and 29 fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the number of fatalities to 6466. Till date, 3,97,570 people have been discharged from hospitals while there are 38,082 active cases in the state.

Out of the 3033 fresh cases, 270 cases were reported from the state capital Lucknow followed by Varanasi with 266 cases, Moradabad with 183 cases, Meerut with 140 cases, Prayagraj with 148 cases, Gorakhpur with 134 cases, Ghaziabad with 110 cases, Gautam Buddh Nagar with 105 cases and Kanpur City with 103 cases.