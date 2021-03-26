PhD Holder Among Five Arrested for Duping Over 500 of Rs 7.5 Cr in High End Job Scam

In a job scam exposed by Delhi Police, more than 500 people were cheated of around Rs 7.5 crores with a promise to get them employed in leading MNCs. The racket busted by Delhi Police exposed the main mastermind of the job scam, a highly qualified individual with an MBA and PhD in Human Resources. Two other accused in the racket also hold BTech degrees. The accused used to target people after luring them with the prospects of high end jobs with leading MNCs.

The case came to light after a complaint was received from a resident of Uttam Nagar saying he was contacted by some unknown persons, who pretended to be from a number of recruitment agencies, and on the pretext of providing him a job duped him of an amount of Rs 20,00,000.

The accused used to offer jobs to people, who seek top management posts, and in the name of starting the selection process and document verification conned them for several weeks and make them deposit money in various bank accounts.

On receiving the complaint, Delhi Police with the help of cyber team traced the contact numbers used by the accused and established all the money trails. Later, a raid was conducted by a police team at the illegal call centre that the accused were running in Gurugram, resulting in the arrest of 5.

The main accused Manoj is a commerce graduate who went on to obtain Masters in Business Administration (MBA) from Pune and then further did his PhD in human resources. After this, he worked as a visiting faculty at a number of universities and colleges for a few years and then started a college of his own.

However, he ended up in a lot of debt and it was then that he decided to make money illegally and contacted people who were already into it.

He took help from other people who were fluent in English so that it raises the bar of the fake recruitment agency and doesn’t let people doubt in the firm.

According to the details given by Anvesh Roy, Deputy Commissioner Cyber Crime, the accused persons created several fake websites and email ids in the name of various MNCs for cheating people. As disclosed by them, so far the accused have conned 500 people of an amount of Rs 7.5 crores.