PhD Scholar, Who Went Missing in Bengaluru, Traced to a 5-Star Hotel

Atreyee Majumdar, 35-year-old anthropologist who went missing on April 4, was traced to a hotel in the city on Wednesday morning."Our search teams were looking out for her in various hotels around the city, as her last known movements were around hotels. We managed to locate her at a 5-star in the city, but I cannot comment on her mental state at this point," said DCP Whitefield Abdul Ahad, who was in-charge of the search operations.Majumdar had returned from Toronto where she was pursuing her post-doctoral research with a fellowship from the Andrew W Mellon Foundation. She returned to the city on April 4 at 4:30 pm and had left her home around 9 pm the same night with only her purse in hand. She had been untraceable since that day.Police had registered a missing complaint after her father Bilap Majumdar approached the Marathahalli Police station on April 5. The search then revealed that the PhD scholar was seen at Novotel hotel on the preceding day and CCTV footage also showed her checking out of Marriot hotel on April 6.The police didn't reveal much on the mental state of Majumdar, but they did say that counselors would be speaking with her soon, as she didn't seem 'mentally sound'."Symptoms like wandering away could be diagnosed to cases of dementia, schizophrenia or even depression, more often than not, it may not be related to a psychiatric illness altogether," said Prof BN Gangadhar, Director at The National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru.In cases of depression one could take extreme steps, but could also recover if treated right. "I do not want to speculate on what would have caused the lady to take this step, let it be diagnosed first and then the family could take the necessary steps towards recovery," he added.