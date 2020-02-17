PhD Student Found Dead in Osmania University Hostel Room

Hyderabad: The body of a 44-year-old student from the Osmania University was found dead on Monday, police said.

The deceased who was pursuing his PhD was also waiting for a post-doctoral fellowship was found lying on the floor of his room by other students in the afternoon.

While the police shifted the student’s body in a mortuary of a state-run hospital, reports suggest it to be a suicide case.

“The exact case of the death would only be known after the post-mortem report,” police said.

Meanwhile, a protest was help by students who alleged that the man committed suicide due to unemployment.

