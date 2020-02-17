PhD Student Found Dead in Osmania University Hostel Room
The deceased, pursuing his PhD was found lying on the floor of his hostel room by other students on Monday afternoon, who reported it to the police.
Representative image
Hyderabad: The body of a 44-year-old student from the Osmania University was found dead on Monday, police said.
The deceased who was pursuing his PhD was also waiting for a post-doctoral fellowship was found lying on the floor of his room by other students in the afternoon.
While the police shifted the student’s body in a mortuary of a state-run hospital, reports suggest it to be a suicide case.
“The exact case of the death would only be known after the post-mortem report,” police said.
Meanwhile, a protest was help by students who alleged that the man committed suicide due to unemployment.
